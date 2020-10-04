GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Rigid Packaging Market 2020 – Growth Prospects with Revenue, Product Sales Volume, Opportunities, Forecast Research by 2024

“GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Rigid Packaging Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Rigid Packaging manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

The rigid packaging market is segmented by material and end-user vertical. The materials are further segmented by plastic, glass, metal, and paper whereas the end-user vertical is segmented into food and beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care and industrial.

Top Players Are:

Amcor Limited

Al Watania Plastics

Schott AG

Ball Corporation

Bemis Company Inc.

RAK Ghani Glass LLC

Sapin SA

Saudi Plastic Factory Company Market Overview:

GCC Rigid Packaging market was valued USD 15.33 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.73% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Favorable economic and demographic trends, an increase in personal disposable income, and the expansion of economies are key factors that contribute to the expansion of market studied in various countries.

Rise in demand for domestically manufactured goods has led to a rise in demand for effective rigid packaging solutions, thus driving the growth of the rigid packaging market in major countries within GCC.

The high per capita income and younger demographic profile of GCC nations have a positive effect on the demand for high-value luxury goods and electronics goods. The working expatriate population is the reason for the increase in demand for consumer goods. Additionally, the regional governments have been emphasizing to improve their infrastructure to bring in an influx of tourists to their countries.