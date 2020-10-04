Tele Intensive Care Unit Market 2020 | Growth Trends by Regions, Size and Share, Revenue, Business Developments and Key Players Forecast to 2024

“Tele Intensive Care Unit Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Tele Intensive Care Unit manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

The tele-intensive care unit (ICU) is like the second set of eyes that provides additional clinical support and surveillance. Collaborating tele ICU with the bedside team can provide support care for the patient without any distraction, and can deliver in timely interventions when minutes may make a huge difference. The major purpose of the tele ICU system is not to replace the bedside clinicians or bedside care, but to provide improved safety through redundancy and enhance outcomes through standardization.

Top Players Are:

Advanced ICU Care

Banner Health

iMDsoft

INTeLeICU

InTouch Technologies Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

SOC Telemed

UPMC Italy

Apollo Telehealth Services

Advanced ICU Care Market Overview:

The tele-intensive care unit market was valued at USD 2,441.38 million in 2018, and it is estimated to be valued at USD 6,715.61 million by 2024, while witnessing a CAGR of 18.37% during the forecast period of 2019-2024. Factors that are responsible for the growth of the market include, rising geriatric population across the world and increasing demand for remote patient monitoring in developing regions.