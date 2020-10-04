Microbiology Testing Market Research by 2020 – Top Countries Data, Key Players, Industry Revenue, Demand Status and Investments Plans Forecast to 2024
“Microbiology Testing Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Microbiology Testing manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
Scope of the Report:
As per the , microbial testing is an analytical technique that is utilized to determine the number of microorganisms in food, beverages, biological samples, and environmental samples. The microbial testing technique employs chemical, biological, biochemical, or molecular methods to identify and quantify the microbes. It is one of the important processes carried out in medical, healthcare, and food industries for the prevention of future product damages.
Top Players Are:
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Diagnostic Holds the Largest Revenue Share in the Applications and is Expected to do Same
The diagnostics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the microbiology testing market. Some of the key factors driving the growth of this segment are the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, improving healthcare expenditure, and technological advancements.
The pharmaceutical application segment is also expected to dominate due to the presence of well-established and globally accepted regulations, which govern the evaluation of microbial contamination during pharmaceutical manufacturing and raw material sourcing processes.
Europe Holds the Fastest Growth and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend Over the Forecast Period
The European region is expected to show the fastest growth for microbiology testing and is anticipated to contribute notably toward the microbiology testing market over the forecast period. These can be attributed to the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region, along with various technological advancements witnessed in this region’s healthcare industry.
However, Asia-Pacific is also expected to grow in the upcoming future, due to the expanding R&D and innovative microbiology testing procedures and the increasing number of hospitals and testing laboratories.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Microbiology Testing Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Technological Advancements in Microbiology Testing
4.2.2 Rising Incidences of Infectious Diseases and Outbreak of Epidemics
4.2.3 Growing Healthcare Expenditure
4.2.4 Rising Private-Public Funding for Research on Infectious Diseases
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Laboratory Reimbursement Issues
4.3.2 High Cost of Microbiology Instruments
4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Application
5.1.1 Pharmaceutical Application
5.1.2 Diagnostic Application
5.1.3 Food and Beverage Testing Application
5.1.4 Environmental Application
5.1.5 Cosmetic Application
5.1.6 Other Applications
5.2 By Product
5.2.1 Equipment
5.2.2 Reagent
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
6.1.2 Abbott Laboratories
6.1.3 Becton Dickinson and Company
6.1.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
6.1.5 Bruker Corporation
6.1.6 Hologic Corporation
6.1.7 Cepheid Inc.
6.1.8 Biomerieux SA
6.1.9 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
