Portable Ultrasound Devices Market 2020 – Growth Prospects with Revenue, Product Sales Volume, Opportunities, Forecast Research by 2024
Scope of the Report:
Portable ultrasound systems are small devices compared to traditional ultrasound systems. These devices are lightweight and easy to handle.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Mobile Ultrasound Device is Expected to Grow with High CAGR
The mobile ultrasound device segment of the portable ultrasound devices market is expected to experience the fastest growth rate over the forecast period.
Mobile ultrasound devices are gaining attraction in the developing regions, due to the rising demand for ambulatory care. Although developed countries, like the United States, have a well-established market for handheld ultrasound devices, there is also a rising demand for mobile ultrasound devices. Due to its efficacy in providing mobile care, the segment is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period.
North America Dominates the Market and Expected to Follow the Same Trend Over the Forecast Period
North America currently dominates the portable ultrasound devices market and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. In the North American region, the United States holds the largest market share. This can be majorly attributed to the increasing incidences of chronic disorders, rising demand for advanced ultrasound systems, and the presence of the developed healthcare infrastructure.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Portable Ultrasound Devices Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Spectrum of Applications of Portable Ultrasound
4.2.2 Increasing Advancements in Technology
4.2.3 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Cost of Portable Ultrasound Systems
4.3.2 Lack of Dedicated Training Programs by Companies
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type of Device
5.1.1 Mobile Ultrasound Device
5.1.2 Handheld Ultrasound Device
5.2 By Area of Application
5.2.1 Traditional Areas
5.2.1.1 Radiology
5.2.1.2 Gynecology
5.2.1.3 Cardiology
5.2.1.4 Urology
5.2.1.5 Other Traditional Areas
5.2.2 Emerging Areas
5.2.2.1 Emergency Medicine
5.2.2.2 Anesthesiology
5.2.2.3 Critical Care Medicine
5.2.2.4 Musculoskeletal
5.2.3 By End User
5.2.3.1 Hospitals
5.2.3.2 Diagnostic Centers
5.2.3.3 Ambulatory Care Centers
5.2.3.4 Other End Users
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Fujifilm SonoSite Inc.
6.1.2 GE Healthcare
6.1.3 Hitachi Ltd
6.1.4 Shenzhen Mindray
6.1.5 Canon Medical Systems Corporation
6.1.6 Koninklijke Philips NV
6.1.7 Samsung Healthcare
6.1.8 Siemens Healthineers
6.1.9 Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
