Active and Intelligent Packaging Market 2020 | Growth Trends by Regions, Size and Share, Revenue, Business Developments and Key Players Forecast to 2024

Active packaging usually means having active functions beyond the inert passive containment and protection of the product. Intelligent and smart packaging usually involve the ability to sense or measure an attribute of the product, the inner atmosphere of the package, or the shipping environment.

Food End-User Vertical to Account for Significant Share

Going beyond the visual aspect, leading food brands are looking at innovative ways to make their products stand out on the shelf. An emerging packaging technique, which involves the combination of different materials to enhance the multi-sensorial experiences, is gaining popularity in the food packaging industry.

Food organizations are increasingly embracing sensory marketing, which is a strategy focused on the engaging of multiple senses in the consumer environment, where not only the color or shape, but texture, sound, and even the smell of a pack can influence consumer’s purchasing decisions.

The evolution of intelligent packaging systems through the use of sensor technologies, indicators (including freshness, integrity, and time-temperature indicators (TTI)), and radio frequency identification (RFID) has been assessed for potential use in meat and meat products as well.

Quite recently, the NFC Forum partnered with the active and intelligent packaging industry and the wireless power consortium, to bring new, intelligent labels, interactive tags, and time-temperature monitors, using near field communication, to stores. With this intelligent packaging, consumers can read about food before purchasing, without having to scan anything at all.

United States to Account for Largest Share

The United States is witnessing a rapid rise in its existing population, primarily due to the work-related migrations into the country. This rising population has directly burdened the food industry and affected the packaging industry. It is home to the busiest markets and forms a major part of the workforce dependent on the frozen foods and packaged food for appetite

The pharmaceutical industry is a major segment, which has a vital role to play in the active and intelligent packaging market in the United States. The spending on medicines in the country rose from USD 316 billion in 2010 to USD 450 billion in 2016. Also, the country accounts for more than a quarter of the total pharmaceutical industry, which has critical importance for active and intelligent packaging.

Companies in the country, such as VerifyMe, Inc. entered into a reseller agreement with eAgile. Under this agreement, eAgile will be able to offer its clients VerifyMe’s RainbowSecure Ink Identifier Serialization Technology.

Companies in the country are also entering into strategic mergers and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. For instance, Resource Label Group, a service provider of pressure sensitive label, shrink sleeve, and RFID/NFC technology for the packaging industry acquired Best Label Company to broaden its west coast presence and position in the label and packaging industry.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Detailed TOC of Active and Intelligent Packaging Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Longer Shelf Life And Changing Consumer Lifestyles

4.3.2 Growing Demand for Fresh and Quality Food Products

4.3.3 Demand for Longer-lasting and Sustainable Packaging Products

4.3.4 Countering Sales of Counterfeit and Imitated Products

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Issues with the Effects of Packaging Materials on the Human Body

4.4.2 High Initial Capital Investment and Installation Costs

4.4.3 Security and Privacy Issues in the Case of Intelligent Packaging

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Active Packaging

5.1.2 Intelligent Packaging

5.2 By End-user Vertical

5.2.1 Food

5.2.2 Beverage

5.2.3 Healthcare

5.2.4 Personal Care

5.2.5 Other End-user Verticals

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 South Korea

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5.1 UAE

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 South Africa

5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 BASF SE

6.1.2 Amcor Ltd.

6.1.3 Honeywell International Inc.

6.1.4 Landec Corporation

6.1.5 Bemis Company Inc.

6.1.6 Crown Holdings Inc.

6.1.7 Ball Corporation

6.1.8 Sonoco Products Company

6.1.9 Graphic Packaging International LLC

6.1.10 Timestrip UK Ltd

6.1.11 Coveris Holdings SA

6.1.12 Sealed Air Corporation

6.1.13 Dessicare Inc.

6.1.14 WestRock Company

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

