Loyalty Management Market Share 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Industry Dynamics, Key Market Trends Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:

Loyalty management is an approach to marketing, based on strategic management, in which a company focuses on growing and retaining existing customers through incentives. Branding, product marketing, and loyalty marketing all form part of the customer proposition – the subjective assessment by the customer of whether to purchase a brand or not based on the integrated combination of the value they receive from each of these marketing disciplines.

Top Players Are:

Aimia Inc.

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Comarch SA

SAP SE

Epsilon Data Management LLC

Fidelity Information Services Inc.

TIBCO Software

Martiz Holdings Inc.

Kobie Marketing, Inc. Market Overview:

The global loyalty management market was valued at USD 2617 million in 2018, and is expected to reach a value of USD 9280 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 23.3% over the forecast period (2019-2024). Loyalty management is adopted by key companies across various industry verticals, whose primary focus is on client retention and further building of sustainable customer relationships.

In the United States, there are over 200 subscription video-on-demand platforms, and in order to set themselves apart, these companies are turning to unique loyalty rewards programs.

In a shift from product-centric strategies, businesses across major industry verticals are gradually shifting toward customer-centric approaches. It has been observed that, regardless of time, creating customer value and putting customers first beyond a simple customer focus generates the greatest and lasting business value. As loyalty management revolves around pleasing/rewarding an organization’s repeat customers, developing customer-centric strategies have become necessary to keep the customer retention rate high, thus driving the demand for loyalty management programs.