Loyalty Management Market Share 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Industry Dynamics, Key Market Trends Forecast to 2024
“Loyalty Management Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Loyalty Management manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
Scope of the Report:
Loyalty management is an approach to marketing, based on strategic management, in which a company focuses on growing and retaining existing customers through incentives. Branding, product marketing, and loyalty marketing all form part of the customer proposition – the subjective assessment by the customer of whether to purchase a brand or not based on the integrated combination of the value they receive from each of these marketing disciplines.
Top Players Are:
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
B2C Solution to Account for Significant Share
Loyalty management solutions are increasingly getting adopted by B2C companies, which are trying to reap the real-life benefits of customer experience management for their bottom-line and reputation simultaneously.
From gathering customer satisfaction information proactively to internal sourcing of customer experience (CX) data, loyalty management solutions can accumulate business-critical data, in order to predict and influence potential customer behavior.
Quite recently, Canadian grocer, Freson Bros., made data-driven loyalty a priority by choosing Clutch’s intelligent customer marketing platform, thereby remodeling their existing loyalty program. By using the revamped program, they are likely to be able to outline insights that is likely to help them to reward the customers in a personal and valuable manner.
The increasing penetration of smartphones in B2C loyalty programs is also forcing vendors to develop more enhanced smartphones oriented programmes. For instance, as Starbucks analyzed that mobile orders and payment represent 11% of all its transactions in the United States, it launched its mobile app for leveraging loyalty programs.
United States to Account for Largest Share
The United States has the most elevated self-reported rate of loyalty program participation in North America. Over 80% of individuals in the United States have enrolled with at least one loyalty program in the retail, travel, or hospitality sectors.
The conventional methods for presenting their loyalty enrollment at retail locations, for example, scanning a card in-store and lookup by telephone number or email are being re-established with the retailer’s mobile applications.
It was estimated that 25% of clients selecting loyalty programs favor the applications contrasted with other customary strategies. This is urging numerous loyalty program projects to move to mobile application platforms in the United States
More than 75% of the United States adults participate in customer loyalty programs, like those offered by credit card companies, hotel chains, and retailers. More than USD 50 billion worth of perceived value in reward points and miles are issued by American businesses annually.
Most of the loyalty customers in the United States prefer monetary benefits, such as price and value, while choosing a loyalty program. Product discounts and free shipping are the major drivers for choosing loyalty programs, for specific retailers. This creates a high need for flexible loyalty management software that can roll out special deals to loyal customers during the festive seasons or special days.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
