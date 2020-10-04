Philippines Structural Insulated Panels Market Research by 2020 – Top Countries Data, Key Players, Industry Revenue, Demand Status and Investments Plans Forecast to 2024

“Philippines Structural Insulated Panels Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Philippines Structural Insulated Panels manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Philippines Structural Insulated Panels market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Top Players Are:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Construction Industry

The rise in building and construction activities is the prominent factors augmenting the demand for structural insulated panels (SIPs).

Among the various non-conventional insulations being introduced to the construction industry, as the next-generation thermal insulation, SIPs appear to be one of the most promising insulation materials with the significant thermal insulating capacity.

Time and cost are the two parameters associated with construction activity that has long been considered as constraints for the growth of the industry. Overcoming these constraint has been one of the major hurdles in the country. Structural insulation panels act as one of the major solutions for these problems.

Number of constructions in the country registered a growth of 2.7% in 2017, with the total number of constructions generated from approved building permits reaching 152,01,2 and the non-residential constructions increased by 19.6%, reaching 21,349 constructions in 2017.

Furthermore, increasing construction and infrastructure spending in the country has been increasing from the past few years. In August 2018, government spending on infrastructure increased by 71%, to PHP 68.4 billion from PHP 40.1 billion, in the same month of 2017.

All the factors mentioned above increase the demand for the structural insulated panels in the construction sector, and are expected to drive the market in the coming years.

Increasing Demand for the Building Walls

Structural insulated wall panels are generally available in thicknesses of 4-1/2 inches and 6-1/2 inches. Manufacturing of curved wall panels are possible and it is often more practical to use stud framing for non-orthogonal geometries.

The whole wall R-value of a wall assembly is currently the best and the most followed method of quantifying the total thermal performance. The whole wall R-value takes the resistance of heat flown through an opaque cross sectional area of the insulation and structure into the accounts while the total loss of energy at the interfaces of the wall with the roof and floor are accounted.

The whole wall R-value of a 4-inch structural insulated wall panel is 14, whereas for a 2×4 wall it is less than 10. The whole wall R-value of a 2×6 wall is between 11 and 13.7, depending on the quality of the installation of batt insulation.

The elimination of thermal bridging and a more air tight envelope contributes to the higher whole wall R-value of structural insulated wall panels, compared to the conventional metal and wood stud walls.

The total volume of the panels used as structural insulated wall panels is much higher, compared to the volume of the panels used as structural insulated roof panels.

Philippines experienced a GDP growth rate of 6.7% in 2017, ranking the highest among the ASEAN nations, aided by the increasing consumption and higher investments, which, in turn, led to a strong rebound in export earnings.

All the aforementioned factors, in turn, increase the demand for the structural insulated panels.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Detailed TOC of Philippines Structural Insulated Panels Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand from the Construction Sector

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Advancements in Building Technologies, such as Modular Construction Techniques

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product

5.1.1 Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Panels

5.1.2 Rigid Polyurethane (PUR) and Rigid Polyisocyanurate (PIR) Panels

5.1.3 Glass Wool Panels

5.1.4 Other Products (Extruded Polystyrene Foam)

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Building Wall

5.2.2 Building Roof

5.2.3 Cold Storage

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 ENERCON Specialty Building Systems Corporation

6.4.2 iSTEEL Inc.

6.4.3 Kingspan Group

6.4.4 Metalink

6.4.5 Shanghai Seventrust Industry Co. Ltd

6.4.6 SRC Intl. Panel System Inc.

6.4.7 Supersonic Manufacturing Inc.

6.4.8 Ultra Insulated Panel Systems Corporation (UIPSC)�

6.4.9 Union Galvasteel Corporation (UGC)

6.4.10 VBLLU Inc.

6.4.11 Thermasip

6.4.12 Ultra Insulated Panel Systems Corporation

6.4.13 VBLLU Inc.

6.4.14 iSTEEL, Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Cold Storage Applications

