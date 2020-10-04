Cosmetic Packaging Market 2020 | Growth Trends by Regions, Size and Share, Revenue, Business Developments and Key Players Forecast to 2024

“Cosmetic Packaging Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Cosmetic Packaging manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

The term cosmetic packaging is used for cosmetic containers and secondary packaging of fragrances and cosmetic products. The primary aim of packaging is the protection of the product from all hazards it can be exposed to during transport and handling. The role of packaging for cosmetics is not only the prime role of containing but also of enhancing aesthetics.

Top Players Are:

RPC Group PLC

Amcor Limited

Libo Cosmetics Company Ltd

HCP Packaging Co. Ltd.

AptarGroup Inc.

Cosmopak Ltd.

Quadpack Industries SA

Rieke Packaging Systems Ltd

Albea SA

DS Smith PLC

Gerresheimer AG

Raepak Ltd. Market Overview:

The global cosmetic packaging market was valued at USD 27.87 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach about USD 35.7 billion by 2024, recording a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period (2019-2024).

The market studied is mainly dependent on the global cosmetic products market, and is subjected to similar dynamics. The increasing demand for cosmetic products in emerging countries and growing consumer awareness are driving the investments of companies that develop innovative packaging solutions. Therefore, a rise in the demand for cosmetic products is expected to boost the demand for packaging.