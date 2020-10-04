Big Data as a Service Market 2020 – Growth Prospects with Revenue, Product Sales Volume, Opportunities, Forecast Research by 2024

“Big Data as a Service Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Big Data as a Service manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

Big data as a service (BDaaS) is the delivery of statistical analysis tools or information by an outside provider that helps organizations understand and use insights gained from large information sets in order to gain a competitive advantage.

Top Players Are:

Key Market Trends:

Private Cloud has Significant Share In the Market

Private cloud services are explicitly designed for the organization’s needs. They are usually offered via a private network or corporate WAN, rather than an open Internet source.

Private cloud services allow organizations to set up IT architectures (e.g., by specifying their requirements for security and service-level agreements), and also allow applications hosted in the cloud to integrate with applications that are kept in-house.

In a private cloud, both infrastructure and services are always maintained on a private network, and software and hardware are dedicated solely to the client organization. They ensure that no data is misplaced or lost, and also provide the flexibility of control to modify resource configuration according to demand.

The United States Occupied the Largest Share In the Market

United States is expected to dominate the regional and global big data as a service market over the forecast period, as most of the major vendors in the market are US based and also the adoption of big data services are very high in the regional discrete manufacturing, banking, process manufacturing, professional services, and federal/central government sectors.

According to the Digital Change Survey done by IFS in 2017 to assess the maturity of digital transformation in a range of sectors such as manufacturing, oil and gas, aviation, construction and contracting, 46% of the companies in all industries are looking to invest in the big data and analytics in the country.

Adoption of big data services for enhancing internal efficiency is trending in the country. 43% of companies in the above survey also identified internal process efficiency as the primary driving force behind the digital transformation.

American multinational corporation, Intel is finding significant value in big data. The company uses big data to develop chips faster, identify manufacturing glitches and warn about security threats. By adopting Big Data, the company has been able to enable predictive analysis and save around USD 30 million on its Quality Assurance spend while still improving quality.

The manufacturing sector is also forecast to increase faster than the general economy. According to the MAPI (Manufacturers Alliance for Productivity and Innovation) foundation, production will grow by 2.8% from 2018 to 2021. Further, the rising adoption of SaaS among local SMEs is expected to expand the studied market scope over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

