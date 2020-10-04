Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Share 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Industry Dynamics, Key Market Trends Forecast to 2024

“Commercial Satellite Imaging Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Commercial Satellite Imaging manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

Commercial satellite imaging refers to the scanning of the Earth using a satellite or high-flying aircraft to obtain georeferenced data. Satellite imaging is widely being used in various applications of defense, which has been the largest application area, globally.

Top Players Are:

Key Market Trends:

Military and Defense Applications Account for Significant Share

Military and defense applications are the largest end-user segments of commercial satellite imaging. The military and defense segment accounted for a share of over 40% of the market studied, as of 2017. The growth of the segment can be mainly attributed to security and surveillance applications, which are the core functionalities of any defense organization.

A case in point is that of Afghanistan. After 9/11, the US government did not legislate the high-resolution Ikonos satellite out of taking or releasing images of Afghanistan. Instead, all the exclusive rights of Afghanistan’s spatial data were bought by the US government, making it impossible for other countries to use commercial US imagery to survey the area.

As of 2017, only 16 satellite launches across the globe have been categorized for military operations, whereas, about 219 satellites were launched in the commercial domain. Out of all the satellites launched in the military domain, more than 43% were found to be earth/space observation satellites, whereas, more than 75% of the satellites in the commercial domain were identified as earth observation/space observation satellites (UCS Satellite Database).

Over the forecast period, increasing regulations and bills (like the American Space Commerce Free Enterprise Act of 2017, which is expected to be passed during the forecast period to provide faster licensing timeline to imaging companies) are likely to augment the quality of commercially available spatial data, thereby boosting the growth of the military and defense segment.

North America Region Account for the Largest Share

North America is expected to dominate the market studied during the forecast period, due to the highest number of researches and investments in the market, the presence of sophisticated infrastructure to undertake space programs, and earliest and highest adoption of commercial satellite imaging across various industries in the region.

Due to strong support from the federal government regarding grants to academic institutions and companies to develop highly advanced satellite imaging devices, the market studied is estimated to expand further in the region.

According to the Satellite Industry Association, the United States generated USD 110 billion in revenue from the satellite industry in 2016. This growth is estimated to continue, due to an increase in investments and applications of satellite industry services in other sectors.

The region is also actively innovating new applications for satellite imaging to solve real-life problems.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Detailed TOC of Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Use of Mobile Devices

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High-resolution Images Offered by Other Imaging Technologies

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Geospatial Data Acquisition and Mapping

5.1.2 Natural Resource Management

5.1.3 Surveillance and Security

5.1.4 Conservation and Research

5.1.5 Construction and Development

5.1.6 Disaster Management

5.1.7 Defense and Intelligence

5.1.8 Other Applications

5.2 By End User Vertical

5.2.1 Government

5.2.2 Construction

5.2.3 Transportation and Logistics

5.2.4 Military and Defense

5.2.5 Energy

5.2.6 Forestry and Agriculture

5.2.7 Other End-user Verticals

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 DigitalGlobe Inc.

6.1.2 Galileo Group Inc.

6.1.3 Planet Labs Inc.

6.1.4 SpaceKnow Inc.

6.1.5 SkyLab Analytics

6.1.6 Harris Corporation

6.1.7 BlackSky Global LLC

6.1.8 ImageSat International NV

6.1.9 European Space Imaging (EUSI) GmbH

6.1.10 UrtheCast Corp.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

