Airport Passenger Boarding Bridges Market 2020 | Growth Trends by Regions, Size and Share, Revenue, Business Developments and Key Players Forecast to 2024
“Airport Passenger Boarding Bridges Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Airport Passenger Boarding Bridges manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
Scope of the Report:
Airport passenger boarding bridge is also known as air bridge, jet bridge, jet way, and sky bridge. Airport passenger boarding bridges are categorized based on type, technology, product, and structure.
Top Players Are:
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Glass-walled Bridges Segment Expected to Dominate the Airport Passenger Boarding Bridges Market
To enhance passengers’ experience, and as a result of the good insulating properties of glass, many modernization programs in airports are underway, and as a part of this, airports authorities are looking to replace old steel passenger boarding systems with glass-walled varieties. This is a key reason for the increasing procurement of glass-walled passenger boarding bridges. This segment currently has a high market share, and the growth of the segment is expected to be high during the forecast period.
Europe Region to Grow with a High Growth Rate During the Forecast Period
As of 2018, the North American region has the highest market share out of all the regions, due to a large number of airports in the country. But the European region is expected to register a high growth rate during the forecast period. Due to the increasing number of tourists in the region, the countries in the region are investing highly in airport infrastructure, thereby, driving the growth of revenues from the region.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Airport Passenger Boarding Bridges Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Movable Passenger Boarding Bridge
5.1.2 Fixed Passenger Boarding Bridge
5.2 Technology
5.2.1 Electro-mechanical
5.2.2 Hydraulic
5.3 Product
5.3.1 Apron Drive Bridge
5.3.2 Dual Boarding Bridge System
5.3.3 Commuter Bridge
5.3.4 Over-the-wing Bridge
5.3.5 Nose-loader Bridge
5.3.6 T-bridge
5.4 Structure
5.4.1 Steel-walled
5.4.2 Glass-walled
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.1.1 US
5.5.1.2 Canada
5.5.1.3 Mexico
5.5.1.4 Rest of North America
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.2.1 UK
5.5.2.2 France
5.5.2.3 Germany
5.5.2.4 Italy
5.5.2.5 Rest of Europe
5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.5.3.1 India
5.5.3.2 China
5.5.3.3 Japan
5.5.3.4 South Korea
5.5.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 South America
5.5.4.1 Brazil
5.5.4.2 Argentina
5.5.4.3 Rest of South America
5.5.5 Middle East & Africa
5.5.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.5.5.2 UAE
5.5.5.3 South Africa
5.5.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Vendor Market Share
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 ADELTE Group SL
6.4.2 CIMC
6.4.3 FMT SE
6.4.4 HUBNER GmbH & Co. KG
6.4.5 John Bean Technologies Corp.
6.4.6 MHI-TES
6.4.7 Shinmaywa Industries Ltd
6.4.8 thyssenkrupp AG
6.4.9 UBS
6.4.10 Vataple Group Ltd
6.4.11 PT Bukaka Teknik Utama TBK
6.4.12 Ameribridge Inc
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
