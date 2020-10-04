Top stories

Fintech Market Share 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Industry Dynamics, Key Market Trends Forecast to 2024

Fintech

Fintech Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Fintech manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

An understanding of the present status of the global fintech market, along with detailed market segmentation

Current market trends, changes in market dynamics, and growth opportunities

In-depth analysis of the market size and forecast for the various segm

Top Players Are:

  • ZhongAn (China)
  • Avant (United States)
  • Atom Bank (United Kingdom)
  • Oscar Health (United States)
  • Wealthfront (United States)
  • Kreditech
  • Ant Financial
  • Affirm
  • Credit Karma
  • Adyen *

    Market Overview:

  • The Global fintech market’s transactional value’s CAGR is 8.6% over the forecast period of 2019-2024.
  • A large majority of global banks, insurers, and investment managers are planning to partner with financial technology companies over the next 3-5 years, and expect a 20% average return on investment on their innovation projects.
  • Infrastructure-based technology, through platformification and open application programming interfaces (APIs), is reshaping the future of the financial services industry, while the operational advancements offered by robotic process automation (RPA), chatbots, and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) are enabling greater agility, efficiency, and accuracy.
  • Through innovative use of technologies, financial technology companies are delivering low-cost personalized products, which has a significant impact on the rising customer expectations, along with mounting pressure on traditional fi

    Key Market Trends:

    Booming Digital Payments sector

    Total transaction value in the digital payments segment amounted to USD 3,403,168 million in 2018.
    Total transaction value is expected to register an annual growth rate (CAGR 2019-2024) of 13.2% by 2024.
    The market’s largest segment is digital commerce, which amounted to a total transaction value of USD 2,875,5.7 million in 2018.
    Growing Personal Finance sector

    The market’s largest segment is Robo-Advisors segment
    From a global comparison perspective, it is shown that the highest cumulated transaction value was achieved in the United States

    Competitive Landscape:

    Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

    Detailed TOC of Fintech Market Report 2020-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Scope of the Study
    1.2 Market Definition

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
    2.1 Study Deliverables
    2.2 Study Assumptions
    2.3 Analysis Methodology
    2.4 Research Phases

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Key Regulators Working with Fintech
    4.2 Primary Business Objectives of Fintech
    4.3 Types of Fintech Firms
    4.4 Trends in the Global Fintech Market
    4.5 Growth Challenges for Fintech
    4.6 Interaction between Fintech Companies and Traditional Financial Institutions
    4.7 Key Reasons for Patnership between Fintech Companies and Traditional Financial Services Firms
    4.8 Association of Fintechs with Various Entities
    4.9 Market Drivers and Restraints
    4.10 Market Opportunities

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 Global Transaction Volume
    5.1.1 Digital Payments
    5.1.2 Personal Finance
    5.1.3 Alternative Lending
    5.1.4 Alternative Financing
    5.2 Funding Statistics
    5.3 Revenue Statistics
    5.4 Country-level Insights for Key Developing and Developed Companies
    5.5 Expected Growth Rates
    5.6 Insights on Other Segments
    5.6.1 Insurtech
    5.6.2 Regtech
    5.7 Number of Companies Active in the Fintech Market, by Region
    5.8 Other Key Market Data
    5.9 Geography
    5.9.1 North America
    5.9.2 South America
    5.9.3 Europe
    5.9.4 Asia-Pacific
    5.9.5 Middle East & Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Overview of Market Competition
    6.2 Company Profiles
    6.2.1 ZhongAn (China)
    6.2.2 Avant (United States)
    6.2.3 Atom Bank (United Kingdom)
    6.2.4 Oscar Health (United States)
    6.2.5 Wealthfront (United States)
    6.2.6 Kreditech
    6.2.7 Ant Financial
    6.2.8 Affirm
    6.2.9 Credit Karma
    6.2.10 Adyen *

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

    8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

    9 APPENDIX

    10 DISCLAIMER

