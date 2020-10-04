Flow Cytometry Market Research by 2020 – Top Countries Data, Key Players, Industry Revenue, Demand Status and Investments Plans Forecast to 2024

“Flow Cytometry Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Flow Cytometry manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

Flow cytometry is a laser or an impedance-based technology, which is used in cell counting, detecting biomarker, cell sorting, and protein engineering, by suspending the cell in a stream of fluid and then passing them through a detection apparatus. It is the ideal tool to identify, characterize, and isolate stem and progenitor cells, for research and potential clinical use.

Top Players Are:

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Beckman Coulter

EMD Millipore (Merck KGaA)

Bio

Rad Laboratories

Luminex Corporation

Life Technologies

Miltenyi Biotech

Sysmex Partec GmbH

Agilent Technologies Market Overview:

The global flow cytometry market was valued at USD 303.51 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 490.11 million in 2024, while witnessing a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period, 2019-2024. The key factors propelling the market include the rise in the use of flow cytometry in stem cell research, the emergence and commercial application of new technologies in the field of flow cytometry, and rise in the applications of flow cytometry in clinical research.