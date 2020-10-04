Pain Management Market 2020 | Growth Trends by Regions, Size and Share, Revenue, Business Developments and Key Players Forecast to 2024

“Pain Management Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Pain Management manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

This report includes an in-depth study of the global pain management market (henceforth, referred to as the ‘market studied’). Pain is defined as an unpleasant sensation in the body, owing to ongoing or impending tissue damage. Pain management is one of the most frequently dealt-with issues by clinicians for any disease. Pharmacological therapy is the first line of therapy, followed by treatment via devices in severe pain management cases.

Top Players Are:

Key Market Trends:

Cancer Pain Segment is Expected to Exhibit the Fastest Growth Rate over the Forecast Period

Pain during cancer occurs the most when a tumor presses on to the bones, nerves, or organs. The pain may vary according to the affected location. Chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and surgery can also cause pain. Certain painful conditions are likely to occur more in patients with a suppressed immune system, which is often a result of these therapies.

Pain caused by cancer can be treated. About nine out of ten cancer patients suffering from pain find relief by using a combination of medications. Many medicines are used for pain management in cancer patients. Some drugs are general pain relievers, while other target specific types of pain may require a prescription. The increasing incidences of various forms of cancer are likely to directly lead to an increase in cancer pain cases, the treatment of which, both through drugs and devices, is expected to contribute to the market growth.

North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance

North America holds the largest share in the global pain management market, with the United States being the largest contributor to its revenue. According to the data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2016, approximately 20.4% of adults in the United States (which is about 50.0 million) were suffering from chronic pain and 8.0% of adults in the country (which is about 19.6 million) were suffering from high-impact chronic pain, with higher prevalence associated with advancing age. Overall, pain management in the United States is considered to be the most developed in the world, primarily due to the large presence of pain specialist physicians, increasing number of approvals from FDA, and the robust infrastructure for providing pain management services to patients.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Detailed TOC of Pain Management Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Long-term Pain Management from the Geriatric Population

4.2.2 High Proven Efficacy of Pain Management Devices for the Treatment of Chronic Pain

4.2.3 Rise in Acute and Chronic Pain as a Result of Chronic Health Conditions

4.2.4 Development of Novel Pain Management Devices

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Awareness about the Availability and Use of Pain Management Devices

4.3.2 Shortage of Pain Specialists and the Low Number of Pain Clinics in Several Countries

4.3.3 High Procedural and Purchase Cost of Pain Management Devices

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Mode of Pain Management

5.1.1 Drugs

5.1.1.1 Opioids

5.1.1.2 Non-narcotic Analgesics

5.1.1.2.1 NSAIDS

5.1.1.2.2 Anesthetics

5.1.1.2.3 Anticonvulsants

5.1.1.2.4 Anti-depressants

5.1.1.2.5 Other Non-narcotic Analgesics

5.1.2 Devices

5.1.2.1 Neurostimulation Devices

5.1.2.1.1 Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Devices

5.1.2.1.2 Brain and Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Devices

5.1.2.2 Analgesic Infusion Pumps

5.1.2.2.1 Intrathecal Infusion Pumps

5.1.2.2.2 External Infusion Pumps

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Neuropathic Pain

5.2.2 Cancer Pain

5.2.3 Facial Pain and Migraine

5.2.4 Musculoskeletal Pain

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories

6.1.2 AstraZeneca

6.1.3 Baxter International Inc.

6.1.4 Becton Dickinson & Company

6.1.5 Boston Scientific Corporation

6.1.6 Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

6.1.7 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

6.1.8 Johnson & Johnson

6.1.9 Medtronic PLC

6.1.10 Novartis AG

6.1.11 Pfizer

6.1.12 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

