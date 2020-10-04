Veterinary Vaccines Market Share 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Industry Dynamics, Key Market Trends Forecast to 2024
“Veterinary Vaccines Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Veterinary Vaccines manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
Scope of the Report:
The veterinary vaccines market has been segmented based on vaccine type, technology, and geography. By vaccine type, the market is divided into livestock vaccines and companion animal vaccines. By technology, the market is divided into live attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines, toxoid vaccines, recombinant vaccines, and other technologies.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999634
Top Players Are:
Market Overview:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999634
Key Market Trends:
Canine Vaccines Sub-segment holds the Largest Market Share in the Companion Vaccine Segment
Veterinary vaccines are used primarily for livestock, as they suffer from various diseases, such as bluetongue virus, foot-and-mouth disease (FMD), and rabies, among others. However, canine vaccine, which is a sub-segment of the companion animal vaccines segment, dominated the market in terms of revenue. Vaccination has long been a principal point of canine practice since it is one of the safest and most cost-effective means of infectious disease prevention. The rapid proliferation of companion animal vaccines, advancement in diagnostic services and vaccine technology, and concerns over vaccine safety have contributed to the strong growth of the canine vaccine segment. Moreover, the market is being positively affected by evolving vaccine protocols with continuous changing patterns of diseases and pet population.
North America Dominates the Market by Value and Asia-Pacific is expected to grow with the Highest Growth Rate
North America held the largest share of USD 3,191.72 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 4,491.75 million by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of 5.86%, over the forecast period. However, due to the increasing adoption of veterinary vaccines for quality food products and better animal health, Asia-Pacific is projected to experience rapid growth, while recording a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999634
Detailed TOC of Veterinary Vaccines Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Incidence of Livestock Diseases
4.2.2 Increasing Incidence of Zoonotic Diseases
4.2.3 Initiatives by Government Agencies, Animal Associations, and Leading Players
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Storage Costs for Vaccines
4.3.2 Shortage of Veterinarians and Skilled Farm Workers
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Vaccine Type
5.1.1 Livestock Vaccines
5.1.1.1 Bovine Vaccines
5.1.1.2 Poultry Vaccines
5.1.1.3 Porcine Vaccines
5.1.1.4 Other Livestock Vaccines
5.1.2 Companion Animal Vaccines
5.1.2.1 Canine Vaccines
5.1.2.2 Feline Vaccines
5.1.2.3 Equine Vaccines
5.2 By Technology
5.2.1 Live Attenuated Vaccines
5.2.2 Inactivated Vaccines
5.2.3 Toxoid Vaccines
5.2.4 Recombinant Vaccines
5.2.5 Other Technologies
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Zoetis Animal Healthcare
6.1.2 Merck & Co.
6.1.3 Virbac SA
6.1.4 Hester Biosciences Ltd
6.1.5 Elanco
6.1.6 Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health GmbH
6.1.7 Ceva Sante Animale
6.1.8 Phibro Animal Health Corp.
6.1.9 HIPRA
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Organization: Industry Research
Phone: +44 20 3239 8187 / +14242530807
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Meat Safety Testing Market Size, Share and CAGR Status 2020 – Global Industry Data by Top Manufacturers, Business Boosting Strategies, Upcoming Trends, Emerging Growth Factors till 2026
Electronic Contract Manufacturing Services Market Size 2020 Global Growth, Share by Regions, Demand, Latest Trends, Insights and Forecast 2026
Blood Tubing Sets Market Size 2020 to 2026 Analysis and In-depth Research on Market Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts
Power Banks Market 2020 Global Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments and Future Investments by Forecast to 2026
Natural Oil Polyols (Nop) Market Size 2020 Global Growth, Share by Regions, Demand Status, Latest Trends, Insights and Forecast 2026
Spinal Fusion Market Growth by Top Key Players, Market Size, Types and Applications, Share Analysis with Trends, Top Performing Regions 2020 to 2026
Vagus Nerve Stimulation(VNS) Market Size by Growth Scenario 2020 – Trend Analysis, Industry Status by Manufacturers, Business Share, Future Scope and Global Opportunities Forecast to 2026
Solar Backpack Market Trends Analysis and Growth Factors 2020 – Leading Players, Business Strategies, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size and Share Forecast till 2025
Brown Fused Aluminium Oxide Market Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Scope, Key Players, Top Regions, Current Industry Trend with Growth Rate, CAGR Status Forecast to 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co
Low VCEsat Transistors Market Growth Analysis by Future Trends 2020 – Industry Size by Top Players, Development Plans, Business Share, Revenue and Opportunities till 2026
Aviation Oxygen Supply System Market Size by Future Scope 2020 | Global Industry Revenue, Share, Future Demand Status, Growth Segmentations Analysis by Regions Forecast to 2026
Refrigerated Dough Products Market Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Scope, Key Players, Top Regions, Current Industry Trend with Growth Rate, CAGR Status Forecast to 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co