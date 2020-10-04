Polymeric Biomaterials Market 2020 – Growth Prospects with Revenue, Product Sales Volume, Opportunities, Forecast Research by 2024
The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Polymeric Biomaterials manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
Scope of the Report:
Polymeric biomaterials refer to the synthetic, natural, and hybrid materials that are applied in the field of therapeutics and pharmaceuticals. The similarities between natural tissues, proteins, and polysaccharides and synthetic polymers with their long-chain architecture lead to the reasonable conclusion that synthetic polymers are better representations of natural tissue response, when compared to metals and ceramics.
Top Players Are:
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Cardiology is Expected to hold its Highest Market Share in the Application Segment
In the application segment of the market, cardiology is believed to have the largest market size and is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period.
Recent years have observed promising applications of polymeric biomaterials in cardiac repair and regeneration. Organ failure is also one among the major health problems, globally recognized. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), it is estimated that there will be 23.6 million deaths annually by 2030, due to CVD, with the largest increase in Southeast Asia. To combat the rising burden of diseases and related unmet needs, several cardiac specialized universities across the world have launched initiatives in cardiac restoration therapy, to act as alternative therapeutic options to replace transplants. However, the growth is expected to be steady, as market approval is a major hindrance. Over the forecast period, the growth is estimated to be about 16.0%.
North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to Remain the Same in the Forecast Period
North America currently dominates the market for polymeric biomaterials and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. In the United States, there are several private companies, which have vast expertise in biopolymers with access to advanced technology and custom synthesis. These companies have businesses across drug research and medical device manufacturers, which act as contract research organizations acting as partners to major healthcare firms. Furthermore, the region has manufacturing units for several major medical device and pharmaceutical companies, such as Abbott, Allergan, 3M, and Baxter, among others, which have a wide range of products, across multiple therapeutic areas, which drives the investment opportunity by investors, high competition for raw material providers, and long-term partnerships for the development of advanced end products to be used in hospitals. Thus, over the forecast period, this region is likely to remain a major lucrative market, with an estimated CAGR of 15.9%.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
