Liquid Fertilizers Market Research by 2020 – Top Countries Data, Key Players, Industry Revenue, Demand Status and Investments Plans Forecast to 2024
“Liquid Fertilizers Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Liquid Fertilizers manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
Scope of the Report:
Liquid fertilizers are the latest and most technically advanced products that supply nutrients to crops. The need to improve food security has strongly influenced the demand for high-efficiency fertilizers in the world over the years. Along with market expansion, companies in the global liquid fertilizers market are not only competing based on product quality and promotion but are also focused on expanding their reach to new regi
Top Players Are:
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Easy Usage and Application Procedures
Despite the global shrinkage of arable land, there is an increasing demand for food around the world, which has led to an enormous increase in the application of high-efficiency fertilizers, including liquid fertilizers, in cultivation. The contribution of liquid fertilizers to the overall yield and food security is significant. So far, the highest adoption rate of liquid fertilizers is observed in the North American region. As per the International Fertilizer Industry Association (IFA), anhydrous ammonia garnered a larger share of 77% in liquid fertilizer application, followed by urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) solutions (18%). Liquid fertilizers, when compared with granular fertilizers, offer higher uniformity, in turn, providing the crops with an even consistent coating so that all plants receive the same nutrients regardless of location. Consequently, liquid fertilizers are projected to witness growth as one of the highly efficient fertilizers that can give cost-effective yields under varied agro-climatic conditions, unlike other types of fertilizers.
Asia-Pacific dominates the Global Market
Asia-Pacific is traditionally the largest market, representing a 38.4% share in the global market. Owing to factors, such as the rising concern over the current pattern of liquid fertilizer use, heavy reliance on nitrogenous liquid fertilizer, poor nutrition management, lack of complementary inputs, declining soil fertility, and weak marketing and distribution systems, there is a heightened need to improve liquid fertilizer’s effectiveness in the region. Furthermore, these concerns have given way to liquid bio-fertilizer and liquid micronutrient fertilizer being developed in the region. In the Asia-Pacific region, China holds the largest share of 46.5%, while Australia is expected to witness the fastest growth.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
