Biostimulant Market 2020 | Growth Trends by Regions, Size and Share, Revenue, Business Developments and Key Players Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:

Biostimulants are chemicals or microorganisms that help enhance the growth of the plant. They do not serve nutrient deficiency. Instead, they increase nutrient availability, water holding capacity, metabolism, and the production of chlorophyll.

Top Players Are:

Eastman Chemical Company

Arysta Lifescience Corporation

Isagro SpA

Lallemand Plant Care

Agrinos AS

AtlÃ¡ntica Agricola

Biostadt India Ltd

Brandt Consolidated Inc.

Ilsa SpA

Italpollina SpA

Koppert BV

Micromix Plant Health Ltd

Omex Agrifluids Ltd

Tradecorp International

Valagro SpA

Market Overview:

The global biostimulant market was valued at USD 2.19 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 12.52% during the forecast period (2019-2024). In 2017, Europe was the largest geographical segment of the market studied and accounted for a share of around 40.2% of the market.