Agricultural Fumigants Market Research by 2020 – Top Countries Data, Key Players, Industry Revenue, Demand Status and Investments Plans Forecast to 2024

“Agricultural Fumigants Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Agricultural Fumigants manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

The global agricultural fumigants market is driven by factors, like rapid technological advancement in the agricultural sector, growing concerns over the post-harvest losses, and a shift in the advanced framing practices which lead to increased yields. The use of fumigants during storage helps in the reduction of storage loss. Thus, the demand for fumigants is expected to rise, as the use of fumigants is an effective and economical method to reduce post-harvest losses.

Top Players Are:

DowDuPont

Amvac Chemical Corporation

Syngenta AG

UPL Group

Detia Degesch GmbH

ADAMA Agricultural Solution Ltd.

BASF SE

Cytec Solvay Group

FMC Corporation

Fumigation Services

Ikeda Kogyo Co. Ltd

Industrial Fumigation Company

Isagro SpA

Lanxess

Reddick Fumigants, LLC

Trical Inc.

TriEst Ag Group Inc.

VFC

Industrial Fumigation Company Market Overview:

The global agricultural fumigants market was valued at USD 1,571.9 million in 2018, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2019-2024). As a widely used fumigant, while storing agricultural commodities against insects and rodents, phosphine-based fumigants emerge as the largest segment, and had a 26.3% share among all the types of global fumigants in 2018.