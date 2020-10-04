Agricultural Fumigants Market Research by 2020 – Top Countries Data, Key Players, Industry Revenue, Demand Status and Investments Plans Forecast to 2024
“Agricultural Fumigants Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Agricultural Fumigants manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
Scope of the Report:
The global agricultural fumigants market is driven by factors, like rapid technological advancement in the agricultural sector, growing concerns over the post-harvest losses, and a shift in the advanced framing practices which lead to increased yields. The use of fumigants during storage helps in the reduction of storage loss. Thus, the demand for fumigants is expected to rise, as the use of fumigants is an effective and economical method to reduce post-harvest losses.
Growing Agricultural Production
With increasing agricultural production, the demand for fumigants has been witnessing an upward trend over the years. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations has predicted that agricultural productivity is likely to increase by 70% by 2050, in order to meet the growing demand for food. The production of cereals is estimated to reach 3,009 million metric ton by 2050. However, the expected demand for agricultural crops is around 6,759 million metric ton by 2050. Thus, the demand for agricultural warehouses, storage technologies, and associated products, like fumigants, is expected to increase in the long run. In warehouses, pests damage most of the crops and the use of fumigants decrease the loss of agricultural products. Therefore, this boosts the demand for the agricultural fumigants market across the world.
North America Leads the Global Market
North America is the largest market for agricultural fumigants, with over 250 authorized products available in major countries. The major commodities consuming fumigants for both storage and soil application in the region are corn, rice, barley, potato, tomato, wheat, strawberry, cabbage, etc. In North America, the United States is the largest market, accounting for more than half of the regional market share. The major fumigants in the US market are chloropicrin, sulfuryl fluoride, aluminum phosphide, ethylene oxide, etc. Over 90 fumigant-based products are registered in Canada and are manufactured by 25 companies. A few key players are AMVAC Chemicals, Degesch America Inc., Syngenta Canada Inc., United Phosphorus Inc., etc.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Agricultural Fumigants Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Agricultural Production
4.1.2 Growing Concern over Post-harvest Loss
4.1.3 Changing Farming Practices and Better Storage Technology
4.1.4 High Product Efficiency
4.2 Market Restraints
4.2.1 Environmental and Regulatory Constraint
4.2.2 Product Application Issues
4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Methyl Bromide
5.1.2 Chloropicrin
5.1.3 Phosphine
5.1.4 Metam Sodium
5.1.5 1,3-Dichloropropene
5.1.6 Other Agricultural Fumigants
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Soil
5.2.2 Warehouse
5.3 Form
5.3.1 Solid
5.3.2 Liquid
5.3.3 Gas
5.4 Crop Application
5.4.1 Crop-based
5.4.2 Non-crop-based
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.1.1 United States
5.5.1.2 Canada
5.5.1.3 Mexico
5.5.1.4 Rest of North America
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.2.1 Germany
5.5.2.2 United Kingdom
5.5.2.3 France
5.5.2.4 Russia
5.5.2.5 Spain
5.5.2.6 Italy
5.5.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.5.3.1 China
5.5.3.2 Japan
5.5.3.3 India
5.5.3.4 Australia
5.5.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 South America
5.5.4.1 Brazil
5.5.4.2 Argentina
5.5.4.3 Rest of South America
5.5.5 Africa
5.5.5.1 South Africa
5.5.5.2 Rest of Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Adopted Strategies
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 DowDuPont
6.3.2 Amvac Chemical Corporation
6.3.3 Syngenta AG
6.3.4 UPL Group
6.3.5 Detia Degesch GmbH
6.3.6 ADAMA Agricultural Solution Ltd.
6.3.7 BASF SE
6.3.8 Cytec Solvay Group
6.3.9 FMC Corporation
6.3.10 Fumigation Services
6.3.11 Ikeda Kogyo Co. Ltd
6.3.12 Industrial Fumigation Company
6.3.13 Isagro SpA
6.3.14 Lanxess
6.3.15 Reddick Fumigants, LLC
6.3.16 Trical Inc.
6.3.17 TriEst Ag Group Inc.
6.3.18 VFC
6.3.19 Industrial Fumigation Company
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
