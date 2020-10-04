Carbonated Beverages Market size is projected to reach US$ 409810 million by 2026, from US$ 353490 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.5%
LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global and Japan Carbonated Beverages Market Insights, Forecast to 2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Carbonated Beverages market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Carbonated Beverages market.
The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Carbonated Beverages market.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Cadbury Schweppes, Parle Agro, Postobon, Cott, …
|Market Segment by Product Type:
|Food & Beverages Industries, Others
|Market Segment by Application:
|Food & Beverages Industries, Others
Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report @
https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2125638/global-and-japan-carbonated-beverages-market
For Discount, Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here:
https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2125638/global-and-japan-carbonated-beverages-market
Buy Now:
https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/30e3ab29f4731732805e88a3d2c63705,0,1,global-and-japan-carbonated-beverages-market
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Carbonated Beverages market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Carbonated Beverages market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Carbonated Beverages industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Carbonated Beverages market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Carbonated Beverages market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Carbonated Beverages market
TOC
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Carbonated Beverages Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Carbonated Beverages Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Carbonated Beverages Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Sugar Dissolvers
1.4.3 Carbonation Equipment
1.4.4 Blenders & Mixers
1.4.5 Heat Exchangers
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Carbonated Beverages Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Food & Beverages Industries
1.5.3 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Carbonated Beverages Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Carbonated Beverages Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Carbonated Beverages Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Carbonated Beverages, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 Carbonated Beverages Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Carbonated Beverages Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Carbonated Beverages Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Carbonated Beverages Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Carbonated Beverages Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Carbonated Beverages Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Carbonated Beverages Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Carbonated Beverages Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Carbonated Beverages Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Carbonated Beverages Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Carbonated Beverages Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Carbonated Beverages Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Carbonated Beverages Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Carbonated Beverages Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Carbonated Beverages Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Carbonated Beverages Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Carbonated Beverages Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Carbonated Beverages Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Carbonated Beverages Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Carbonated Beverages Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Carbonated Beverages Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Carbonated Beverages Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Carbonated Beverages Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Carbonated Beverages Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Carbonated Beverages Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Carbonated Beverages Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Carbonated Beverages Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Carbonated Beverages Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Carbonated Beverages Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Carbonated Beverages Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Carbonated Beverages Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Carbonated Beverages Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Carbonated Beverages Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Carbonated Beverages Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Carbonated Beverages Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Carbonated Beverages Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Carbonated Beverages Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Carbonated Beverages Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 Japan by Players, Type and Application
6.1 Japan Carbonated Beverages Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 Japan Carbonated Beverages Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 Japan Carbonated Beverages Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 Japan Carbonated Beverages Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 Japan Carbonated Beverages Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 Japan Top Carbonated Beverages Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 Japan Top Carbonated Beverages Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 Japan Carbonated Beverages Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 Japan Carbonated Beverages Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 Japan Carbonated Beverages Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 Japan Carbonated Beverages Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 Japan Carbonated Beverages Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 Japan Carbonated Beverages Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 Japan Carbonated Beverages Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 Japan Carbonated Beverages Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 Japan Carbonated Beverages Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 Japan Carbonated Beverages Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 Japan Carbonated Beverages Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 Japan Carbonated Beverages Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 Japan Carbonated Beverages Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 Japan Carbonated Beverages Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 Japan Carbonated Beverages Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 Japan Carbonated Beverages Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America
7.1 North America Carbonated Beverages Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Carbonated Beverages Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Carbonated Beverages Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Carbonated Beverages Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe
8.1 Europe Carbonated Beverages Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe Carbonated Beverages Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe Carbonated Beverages Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe Carbonated Beverages Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Carbonated Beverages Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific Carbonated Beverages Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Carbonated Beverages Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Carbonated Beverages Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Carbonated Beverages Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Carbonated Beverages Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Carbonated Beverages Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Carbonated Beverages Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Carbonated Beverages Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Carbonated Beverages Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Carbonated Beverages Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Carbonated Beverages Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles
12.1 Coca-Cola
12.1.1 Coca-Cola Corporation Information
12.1.2 Coca-Cola Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Coca-Cola Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Coca-Cola Carbonated Beverages Products Offered
12.1.5 Coca-Cola Recent Development
12.2 Pepsi
12.2.1 Pepsi Corporation Information
12.2.2 Pepsi Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Pepsi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Pepsi Carbonated Beverages Products Offered
12.2.5 Pepsi Recent Development
12.3 Cadbury Schweppes
12.3.1 Cadbury Schweppes Corporation Information
12.3.2 Cadbury Schweppes Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Cadbury Schweppes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Cadbury Schweppes Carbonated Beverages Products Offered
12.3.5 Cadbury Schweppes Recent Development
12.4 Parle Agro
12.4.1 Parle Agro Corporation Information
12.4.2 Parle Agro Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Parle Agro Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Parle Agro Carbonated Beverages Products Offered
12.4.5 Parle Agro Recent Development
12.5 Postobon
12.5.1 Postobon Corporation Information
12.5.2 Postobon Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Postobon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Postobon Carbonated Beverages Products Offered
12.5.5 Postobon Recent Development
12.6 Cott
12.6.1 Cott Corporation Information
12.6.2 Cott Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Cott Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Cott Carbonated Beverages Products Offered
12.6.5 Cott Recent Development
12.11 Coca-Cola
12.11.1 Coca-Cola Corporation Information
12.11.2 Coca-Cola Description and Business Overview
12.11.3 Coca-Cola Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 Coca-Cola Carbonated Beverages Products Offered
12.11.5 Coca-Cola Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Carbonated Beverages Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Carbonated Beverages Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
About Us:
QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.