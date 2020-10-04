Top stories

Water Soluble Fertilizers Market 2020: Industry Outlook by Size, Share, Business Growth Opportunities, Industry Plans Forecast by 2024

Water Soluble Fertilizers

The “Water Soluble Fertilizers market” report explores exhaustive estimation of each vital aspect of the global Water Soluble Fertilizers industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The Water Soluble Fertilizers market report provides key market segments along with sub-segments, market dynamics, and key players analysis. The research study also offers data on product types, market competitive scenario, recent trends, the growth rate of the industry.

About Water Soluble Fertilizers Market:

The Report has been monitoring the global water soluble fertilizers market and it is poised to grow by USD 4.36 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The Reports on global water soluble fertilizers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by reduction in arable land. In addition, the adoption of hydroponics is anticipated to boost the growth of the global water soluble fertilizers market as well.

Market Dynamics of Water Soluble Fertilizers Market:

  • Market Drivers: Reduction In Arable Land
  • Market Trends: The Adoption Of Hydroponics
  • Market Challenge: Threats in major regions

    Some Key Players of Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Are:

  • CF Industries Holdings Inc.
  • Coromandel International Ltd.
  • Haifa Group
  • Israel Chemicals Ltd.
  • Kemapco Arab Fertilizers & Chemical Industries Ltd.
  • Nutrien Ltd.
  • Qatar Fertilizer Co. (P.S.C.)
  • Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA
  • The Mosaic Co
  • Yara International ASA

    Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Segmentation Analysis:

    global water soluble fertilizers market is segmented as below:
    Type
    •nitrogenous
    •phosphatic
    •potassic
    •others

    Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Report Highlights: –

    • The report covers forecast and analysis for the market on a global and regional level.
    • The report includes the drivers and the restraints that affect the growth of the market.
    • The report discusses detailed information about market opportunities.
    • The market is segmented on the basis of product and end-user industry which in turn is bifurcated on the regional level.
    • The key target audience for the market has been determined in the report.
    • The revenue generated by the prominent industry players has been analyzed in the report.

    Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Segment by Regions:

    • APAC
    • Americas
    • EMEA 

