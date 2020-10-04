Plant-based Burger Patties Market 2020 – Recent Trends by Regions, Challenges, Key Drivers, Top Key Players, Growth Statistics Forecast to 2024

The “Plant-based Burger Patties market” report explores exhaustive estimation of each vital aspect of the global Plant-based Burger Patties industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The Plant-based Burger Patties market report provides key market segments along with sub-segments, market dynamics, and key players analysis. The research study also offers data on product types, market competitive scenario, recent trends, the growth rate of the industry.

About Plant-based Burger Patties Market:

The Report has been monitoring the global plant-based burger patties market and it is poised to grow by USD 650.86 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 41% during the forecast period. The Reports on global plant-based burger patties market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by awareness about adverse effects of consumption of meat. In addition, increased adoption of sustainable manufacturing is anticipated to boost the growth of the global plant-based burger patties market as well.

Market Dynamics of Plant-based Burger Patties Market:

Market Drivers: Awareness About Adverse Effects Of Consumption Of Meat

Market Trends: Increased Adoption Of Sustainable Manufacturing

Market Challenge: Threats in major regions Some Key Players of Plant-based Burger Patties Market Are:

Amazon.com Inc.

Beyond Meat Inc.

Conagra Brands Inc.

Impossible Foods Inc.

Kellogg Co.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

Nestlé SA

Tesco Plc

The Kroger Co.