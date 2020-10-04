K-12 Robotic Toolkits Market 2020 – Size Analysis by Growth Trends, Share, Opportunities and Business Strategy Forecast to 2024

The “K-12 Robotic Toolkits market” report explores exhaustive estimation of each vital aspect of the global K-12 Robotic Toolkits industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The K-12 Robotic Toolkits market report provides key market segments along with sub-segments, market dynamics, and key players analysis. The research study also offers data on product types, market competitive scenario, recent trends, the growth rate of the industry.

About K-12 Robotic Toolkits Market:

The Report has been monitoring the global k-12 robotic toolkits market and it is poised to grow by USD 319.78 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period. The Reports on global k-12 robotic toolkits market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased emphasis on STEM education. In addition, introduction of drones in k-12 robotic learning programs is anticipated to boost the growth of the global k-12 robotic toolkits market as well.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/15139191

Market Dynamics of K-12 Robotic Toolkits Market:

Market Drivers: Increased Emphasis On Stem Education

Market Trends: Introduction Of Drones In K-12 Robotic Learning Programs

Market Challenge: Threats in major regions Some Key Players of K-12 Robotic Toolkits Market Are:

Amtek Co. Inc.

Evollve Inc.

EZ-Robot Inc.

Innovation First International Inc.

LEGO Group

Makeblock Co. Ltd.

Modular Robotics Inc.

Raspberry Pi Foundation

Sphero Inc.