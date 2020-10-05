Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand And Analysis Of Key Players- Analysis Forecasts To 2026

This report studies the unsaturated polyester resins market, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries, to analyze the status and the future.

Unsaturated polyester resin is produced first by esterificating diacid and diol to polymer form, then using styrene monomer to dissolve polymer into syrup form resin creating unsaturated polyester resin, this is what we called UPR.The advantages of UPR are easy blinding with filler and create excellent properties under room temperature with normal pressure.

After applying pressure with heat, UPR can be formed into high hardness products with excellent mechanical properties. UPR has distinct properties in weather resistance, chemical resistance, water resistance and cold resistance. UPR is widely used in soft mold casting, button, boards, artificial marble, furniture, corrugated roofing, storage tanks, pipe line, yachts, fishing rods and many other construction FRP materials.

Due to abundant raw material resource and mature technology, there are many suppliers all over the world. The market is fragmented on a global level with the top four companies accounting for less than 25% of the market in 2017. Key global participants in the market include Ashland, DSM, Polynt-Reichhold and Yabang. During them, Polynt-Reichhold is the global leader.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) 3900 industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) 3900 YoY growth rate for 2020.

The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 9945.6 million in 2019. The market size of Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) 3900 will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Ashland

DSM

Polynt-Reichhold

AOC

U-Pica

Japan Composite

Yabang

Tianhe Resin

Changzhou Fangxin

Zhaoqing Futian

Jiangsu Fullmark

Changzhou Huari

Zeyuan Chemical

Guangdong Huaxun

Luxchem Polymer Industries

Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Breakdown Data by Type

Orthophthalic

Isophthalic

Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD)

Others

Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Breakdown Data by Application

Construction Industry

Automotive Industry

Shipbuilding Industry

Other

