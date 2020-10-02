COVID-19 Impact on Activated Alumina Industry 2020: Global Market Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Business Growth Applications, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players, Demand and Forecast Research to 2025

The Global Activated Alumina Market was valued at USD xx million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% by 2025. The market is driven by factors such as increasing applications in plastics, pharmaceutical and automotive sectors.

Some of the key players operating in this market include BASF, Shayan Corporation, Axens, Baltimore Innovations, Porocel Industries, Sumitomo Chemical Co and Others.

Activated alumina is extensively used in the water treatment facilities as an adsorbent for removal of fluoride and other harmful substances from water. Furthermore, the growing demand for the oil and gas, pharmaceuticals and plastic manufacturing industries is also expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

The use of domestic filtration system in houses has increased owing to the increasing awareness regarding health issues, which in turn has led to increase in demand for activated alumina as it effectively removes fluorides from the water.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to grow considerably during the projected period, owing to the innovative devices and their improved material.

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Component Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

Table Of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Global Activated Alumina Market — Industry Outlook

4 Global Activated Alumina Market End User Outlook

5 Global Activated Alumina Market Application Outlook

6 Global Activated Alumina Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

End of the report

