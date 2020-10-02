COVID-19 Impact on Global Biomass Power Generation Industry 2020: Market Size, Share, Trends, Applications, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players, Demand and Forecast Report to 2025

The worldwide market for Biomass Power Generation is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Biomass Power Generation Industry studies a biomass fuelled heating system. It generates heat by burning agriculture & forest residues, burn logs, wood pellets and others.

It majorly produces heat by burning wood. Biomass boilers are widely used by hotels, farms, households and others. Further, biomass boiler helps to lower down the greenhouse gas emission due to their low carbon footprints.

Biomass Power Generation Industry Segment by Manufacturer- Alstom, Amec Foster Wheeler, Baxi, Ecovision, Hurst

This report focuses on the Biomass Power Generation in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The growing need for sustainable technologies, which is backed by the government in the form of policies and regulations, will foster the adoption of biomass boilers during the forecast period. The augmented demand for efficient heating systems is the key driver for the growth of this market.

Due to better standards of living and colder climatic conditions, heating systems have become a necessity in both developed and developing countries. Consequently, the governments of these countries are supporting the installation of renewable resource-based energy generation facilities through incentives, grants, and regulations.

Global Biomass Power Generation Market is spread across 135 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

The market in Europe, led by the U.K. held the dominant share in the market. Encouraging government policies in the region aimed at the increased use of renewable and low carbon footprint fuels are central to Europe’s top stance in the global biomass boilers market.

The market for biomass boilers is likely to surpass other regional markets in terms of growth opportunities and revenue contribution to the global market over the forecast period as well, finding massive growth opportunities in the sectors of heat generation and power production.

Market Segment by Type covers:

• Stoker Boilers

• Bubbling Fluidized Bed (BFB) Boilers

• Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) Boilers

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

