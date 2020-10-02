COVID-19 Impact on Global Antihypertensive Market 2020: Industry Share, Size, Trends, Applications, SWOT Analysis by Top Manufacturers and Forecast Research to 2025

Antihypertensive Industry studies a class of drugs that are used to treat hypertension (high blood pressure). Antihypertensive therapy seeks to prevent the complications of high blood pressure, such as stroke and myocardial infarction.

Antihypertensive Industry Segment by Manufacturer- Pfizer, Novartis, Sanofi, Merck, Boehringer Ingelheim, Lupin, Johnson & Johnson, Astra Zeneca, Daiichi Sankyo, Ranbaxy

This report focuses on the Antihypertensive in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Increase in blood pressure is measured in terms of systolic and diastolic blood pressure exerted by blood on the wall of artery and hence it is also termed as arterial hypertension. Reduction in blood pressure minimizes the risk of heart failure, ischaemic heart diseases, dementia and mortality due to hypertension.

Antihypertensives are the drugs that are used to treat high blood pressure. This type of drug alleviates the complications of stroke and myocardial infarction.

Market Segment by Type covers:

• Diuretics

• Angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs)

• Angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors

• Beta blockers

• Alpha blockers

• Calcium channel blockers

• Renin inhibitors

• Vasodilators

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

• Hosptial

• Clinic

• Home

