Power Line Communication IC Market – Detailed Survey On Key Trends, Leading Players & Revolutionary Opportunities 2026
This report focuses on Power Line Communication IC volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Power Line Communication IC market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
New Japan Radio
STMicroelectronics
Maxim
ON Semiconductor
Microchip Technology
Texas Instruments
NXP Semiconductors
Analog Devices
Renesas Electronics
Yitran
Astute Electronics
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Segment by Type
Up to 240MHz
Up to 276MHz
Segment by Application
Smart Meter
Energy Management System (HEMS, BEMS, FEMS etc.)
Lighting Equipment Control
Solar Power System
