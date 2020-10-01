Power Line Communication IC Market – Detailed Survey On Key Trends, Leading Players & Revolutionary Opportunities 2026

This report focuses on Power Line Communication IC volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Power Line Communication IC market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

New Japan Radio

STMicroelectronics

Maxim

ON Semiconductor

Microchip Technology

Texas Instruments

NXP Semiconductors

Analog Devices

Renesas Electronics

Yitran

Astute Electronics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Segment by Type

Up to 240MHz

Up to 276MHz

Segment by Application

Smart Meter

Energy Management System (HEMS, BEMS, FEMS etc.)

Lighting Equipment Control

Solar Power System

