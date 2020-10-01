Automotive ECU Market Report 2027 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast and Top Key Players Mitsubishi Electric, Magneti Marelli, ZF Friedrichshafen, Hitachi, Ltd., and Lear Corporation

An exclusive Automotive ECU Market research report has been fabricated through the in depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions such as North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report aims to provide an overview of the global automotive ECU market with detailed market segmentation by application, propulsion type, and geography. The global automotive ECU market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the automotive ECU market.

Also, key market players influencing the automotive ECU market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the automotive ECU market are Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Aptiv PLC, Denso Corporation, Autoliv Inc., Mitsubishi Electric, Magneti Marelli, ZF Friedrichshafen, Hitachi, Ltd., and Lear Corporation among others.

The growth in demand for electric vehicles has driven the market for automotive ECUs. Further, increasing need for advanced safety, comfort, and convenience has supplemented the growth of the market. The advent of autonomous vehicles is projected to create growth opportunities for the global automotive ECU market.

Over the years, automotive cockpit electronics provided analog and basic visual interfaces including analog instrument clusters, control units, and basic central displays. Nevertheless, the advancements in technology and innovations in advanced electronics have revolutionized the automotive industry. An automotive ECU is used for the control of diverse electronic processes and parts in a vehicle.

The report provides a detailed overview of the automotive ECU industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global automotive ECU market based on application and propulsion type. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall automotive ECU market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Automotive ECU Market Landscape Automotive ECU Market – Key Market Dynamics Automotive ECU Market – Global Market Analysis Automotive ECU Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Automotive ECU Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Automotive ECU Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Automotive ECU Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Automotive ECU Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

