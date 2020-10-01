Liquid Biopsy Market Analysed By Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications, And Future Prospects

Liquid Biopsy Market is projected to exceed US$ 3.4 Billion by the year 2024, witnessing the worldwide increasing prevalence of cancer and raising awareness regarding the minimal invasive liquid biopsy technology across the world. Today, liquid biopsy has paved the road of cancer diagnosis and treatment by offering a complete treatment response in real time without the need of serial traditional (solid-tissue) biopsies.

Today, the population across the globe is growing and aging and so is the global burden of cancer; it is estimated that by the year 2030, the global cancer burden will reach nearly 21.7 Million new cancer cases and be around 13 Million cancer deaths. It is also expected that the low and middle income countries accounts for 60% of the cancer deaths due to the lack of medical resources and proper healthcare systems.

The cases of cancer increases very rapidly around the world owing to the adoption of unhealthy lifestyles and behaviors such as smoking, poor diet, physical inactivity etc. These rising cases of cancer will drive the liquid biopsy market to thrive in the coming years. As liquid biopsy is a simple and non-invasive technique it enables physicians to discover a range of information about patient’s tumor and provide clues about the treatment that a patient’s needs.

Renub Research report titled “Liquid Biopsy Market, Global Analysis by Cancer (Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate Cancer & Others), Product (Kits & Consumables, Instruments and Services), Circulating Biomarkers (Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA) & Exosomes), Sample (Plasma/Serum, Urine & Others), Clinical Application (Monitoring, Prognosis, Theranostics & Screening), Regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East/Africa), Companies (Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Biocept Inc., Biocartis, Myriad Genetics Inc., Genomic Health, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Qiagen)” provides a complete analysis of Global Liquid Biopsy Market.

By Cancer – Lung Cancer Controls the Liquid Biopsy Market

The report studies the market of the following cancer segments: Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate Cancer & Others. Lung cancer and Breast cancer together accounts for the considerable market share in the global liquid biopsy market.

By Product – Majority of Liquid Biopsy Market held by Kits & Consumables

The report studies the market of the following product segments: Kits & consumables, Instruments and Services. More than 90% of liquid biopsy market is comprised by kits & Consumables and Instruments.

