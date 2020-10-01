Indoor Positioning and Navigation Market Future Prospects, Growth And Outlook (2020-2026) | Fortune Business Insights™

The global indoor positioning and navigation market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Indoor Positioning and Navigation Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Solutions, Services), By Technology (Ultra-Wideband Technology, Bluetooth Low Energy, Wi-Fi, Others), By Application (Asset and Personnel Tracking, Location-Based Analytics, Navigation and Maps, Others), By Vertical (Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Travel & Hospitality) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other indoor positioning and navigation market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

The major companies in the global indoor positioning and navigation market report include

Apple, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Broadcom, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Google LLC

Siemens

Nokia

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Motorola Solution, Inc.

Samsung Group.

The growing demand for indoor positioning solutions in hospitals, airports, train stations, hotels, university buildings, warehouses, and shopping malls is fuelling the growth of the indoor positioning and navigation market. In airports, indoor positioning solutions help to give details regarding current wait times and points of interest (POIs), as well as supports the entire intermodal travel chain. Similarly, train authorities can inform visitors regarding ongoing delays and track changes with the help of indoor positioning. Furthermore, hospitals are using these solutions to integrate the booking of additional services, a calendar with treatment schedules, and barrier-free routing into their patient app. Thus, the demand for indoor positioning and navigation solutions is increasing rapidly in the market. Furthermore, the rising adoption of Bluetooth beacons and rising demand for proximity marketing, as well as the growing adoption of IoT-enabled devices in indoor positioning, is fuelling the growth of the indoor positioning and navigation market.

Regional Analysis for Indoor Positioning and Navigation Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Indoor Positioning and Navigation Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Indoor Positioning and Navigation Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

