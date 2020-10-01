Quantum Cryptography Market Global Segments, Size, Recent Trends & Forecast to 2027

The global quantum cryptography market accounted for US$ 105.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 39.2% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 1,996.1 Mn by 2027.

The quantum cryptography market is at a nascent stage with massive potential to break through the cybersecurity industry. The quantum cryptography market players are constantly engaging themselves in advancing their features intending to offer highly secured solutions to their clients. The rise in quantum computing has led to the surge in expose of confidential data across industries. Owing to this, several end users of encryption solutions are investing significant amounts in procuring advanced data security solutions and services such as quantum cryptography.

Key Players:

ID Quantique

2. Infineon Technologies

3. Magiq Technologies

4. IBM

5. NuCrypt

6. Anhui Qasky Quantum Technology Co. Ltd.

7. Qubitekk

8. Quintessence Labs

9. Qutools GmbH

10. Toshiba Corporation

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Quantum Cryptography Market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Quantum Cryptography Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Quantum Cryptography Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global Quantum Cryptography Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Quantum Cryptography Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Global Quantum Cryptography Market Segmentation

6 Market Effect Factors Analysis

7 Market Competition by Manufacturers

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

