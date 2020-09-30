POM (Polyoxymethylene) Market Size, Regional Insights and Global Industry Dynamics By 2027 | By Top Leading Vendors – Formosa Plastis, Ticona, DowDuPont, KEP, Mitsubishi, Polyplastics, Asahi Kasei

Analysis of the Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) Market

A recent market research report on the POM (Polyoxymethylene) Market published by Market Research Intellect is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market. Further, the report sheds light on the different segments of the POM (Polyoxymethylene) Market and provides a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the forecast period (2020-2027).

According to the analysts at Market Research Intellect, the POM (Polyoxymethylene) Market is evenly poised to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment and surpass a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2027. The report analyzes the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the POM (Polyoxymethylene) Market in the upcoming years.

Main conclusions included in this report

Key technological advancement related to the POM (Polyoxymethylene)

Product evaluation, pricing strategies of major market players

Analysis of the supply-demand ratio, value chain, consumption and more

Adoption of the POM (Polyoxymethylene) in various end-use industries

The report covers an in-depth analysis of the major market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The major players studied in the report include:

Ticona

Formosa Plastis

DowDuPont

KEP

Mitsubishi

Polyplastics

Asahi Kasei

BASF

LG Chem

Kolon

HNEC

Yankuang Group

Tianjin Bohua Yongli

Yunnan Yuntianhua

China Bluechemical

Shanghai Bluestar POM

Shenhua Group

POM-H

POM-C In market segmentation by POM (Polyoxymethylene) applications, the report covers the following uses:

Consumer Items

Automotive Industry

Construction Industry

Machinery Manufacturing

Electrical Industry