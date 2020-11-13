Recreation Management Software Market: Key Findings, Key Players Profiles, Regional Analysis and Future Prospects

Market synopsis

Constant innovation in technology among the market players has created a positive impact on the recreation management software market. The solution providers offers user-friendly system to access the internet on a computer or mobile device and get the regular updates at lower cost.

However, increased awareness of healthcare centers among the youth and increase in demand for recreation events extensively conducted by IT companies, is anticipated to drive the recreation management software market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, lack of proper IT infrastructure in the emerging economies along with lack of healthcare centers are presumed to hinder the growth of recreation software market over the forecast period.

Key players

The key players of recreation management software market include Perfect Mind Inc. (U.S.), EZ facility Inc, (U.S.), Yardi System Inc,(U.S.), Active Network LLC, (U.S.), Civicplus (U.S.), Legend Recreation Software Incorporation(U.S.),Jarvis Corporation (U.S.), EMS software LLC( U.S.), RECDESK LLC (U.K), MyREC.Com(U.S.) Dash Platform ( Australia).

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the recreation management software has been categorized into North America, Europe Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

North America is anticipated to be a leading region in the recreation management software market. This is due to the increase in the number of yoga centers and presence of large number of solution provider of recreation software. The U.S and Canada are the prominent countries in the region. Europe is anticipated to have a substantial growth in recreation management software market. This is attributed to sophisticated medical care centers and fitness training equipment are presumed to foster the recreation management software market. Furthermore, Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region in the recreation market. India and China are presumed to be the prominent countries of this region. This is attributed to rising awareness of healthcare centers among people and rise in demand for the leisure lifestyle.

Segmentation

Recreation management software market has been bifurcated into solution, deployment, organization, application and end user.

Recreation management software market has been categorized based on solution which includes venue management solutions, registrations solutions, ticketing solutions and event solutions. Deployment based recreation software is sub-segmented into software as a service (SaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS).

Furthermore, on the basis of organizational size the recreation software is subcategorized into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises.

Lastly, the recreation software market is sub segmented on the basis of end user which includes healthcare, education & academic, sports training center, community center, municipality center and government.

