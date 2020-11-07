Global Rosmarinus Officinalis Leaf Extract Market Insights and Forecast to 2026
In this report, the Global Rosmarinus Officinalis Leaf Extract market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Rosmarinus Officinalis Leaf Extract market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The extract coming from rosemary. It contains lots of chemicals, including flavonoids, phenolic acids, and diterpenes. Its main active is rosmarinic acid, a potent antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory. It has also anti-bacterial, astringent and toning properties. The leaves contain a small amount of essential oil (1-2%) with fragrant components.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Rosmarinus Officinalis Leaf Extract Market
The global Rosmarinus Officinalis Leaf Extract market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.
Global Rosmarinus Officinalis Leaf Extract Scope and Segment
Rosmarinus Officinalis Leaf Extract market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rosmarinus Officinalis Leaf Extract market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Premier Specialties
Dermalab
Sensient Cosmetic Technologies
All Organic Treasures
Bontoux
Sabinsa
FLAVEX Naturextrakte
Naturex
Danisco(DuPont)
Kalsec
Kemin
Monteloeder
Synthite
Geneham Pharmaceutical
Changsha E.K HERB
Hainan Super Biotech
Honsea Sunshine Biotech
Naturalin Bio-Resources
Rosmarinus Officinalis Leaf Extract Breakdown Data by Type
Carnosic Acid
Rosemarinic Acid
Essential Oil
Others
Rosmarinus Officinalis Leaf Extract Breakdown Data by Application
Food Industry
Household Chemicals
Pharmaceutical Industry
Other Industry
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Rosmarinus Officinalis Leaf Extract market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Rosmarinus Officinalis Leaf Extract market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Rosmarinus Officinalis Leaf Extract Market Share Analysis
