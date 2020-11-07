In this report, the Global Sambucus Nigra Oil market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Sambucus Nigra Oil market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-sambucus-nigra-oil-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026



Sambucus Nigra is a bush or small tree that can reach up to 11m in height. The flowers develop strongly smelling yellow umbels that later develop dark red to black, strongly coloring berries. Sambucus Nigra Oil has a high content of polyunsaturated alpha linolenic acid. Sambucus Nigra Oil is a good cooking oil and is used for refineing salads and raw vegetables. Due to its high content of polyunsaturated fatty acids it is not suitable for frying.

In cosmetics Sambucus Nigra Oil is mainly used for skin regeneration and for treating fatty, dirty, acne-prone skin. Elderberry seed oil makes the skin soft, smooth and stabilizes the lipid coating of the skin.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Sambucus Nigra Oil Market

The global Sambucus Nigra Oil market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global Sambucus Nigra Oil Scope and Segment

Sambucus Nigra Oil market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sambucus Nigra Oil market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Northstar Lipids

GreenField

All Organic Treasures

Caribbean Natural

OQEMA

ICSC International Cosmetic Science Centre

…

Sambucus Nigra Oil Breakdown Data by Type

Organic Oil

Common Oil

Sambucus Nigra Oil Breakdown Data by Application

Cosmetics

Food

Medicine

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Sambucus Nigra Oil market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Sambucus Nigra Oil market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Sambucus Nigra Oil Market Share Analysis

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-sambucus-nigra-oil-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com