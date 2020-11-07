Global Passionflower Extract Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Passionflower Extract market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Passionflower Extract market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Passionflower is a variety of exotic vine flower with curly purple or blue tentacle-like petals. One variety of passionflower, Passiflora incarnata, may help treat anxiety, insomnia, and pain. Native peoples of the Americas used passionflower as a mild sedative. Today, passionflower is used as a dietary supplement for anxiety and sleep problems, as well as for pain, heart rhythm problems, menopausal symptoms, and attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Passionflower Extract Market

The global Passionflower Extract market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global Passionflower Extract Scope and Segment

Passionflower Extract market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Passionflower Extract market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BotanicalsPlus

Carrubba

Gattefossé

Symrise

Alban Muller International

EUROMED

Passionflower Extract Breakdown Data by Type

Medical Use

Cosmetics

Dietary Supplement

Passionflower Extract Breakdown Data by Application

Passion Flower (10:1)

Passion Flower (4:1)

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Passionflower Extract market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Passionflower Extract market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Passionflower Extract Market Share Analysis

