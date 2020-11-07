Global Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Capsules Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Capsules market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Capsules market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC), also known as hypromellose, is produced through the synthetic alteration of the natural polymer cellulose and is considered safe for human consumption. HPMC is rapidly being used as an alternative to hard shell gelatin capsules, since these natural capsules are manufactured using plant extracts. They meet the dietary and cultural needs of vegetarians by offering excellent alternatives to gelatin capsules. The HPMC material is present in the form of an off-white powder or granules which are hygroscopic and practically insoluble in hot water, acetone, and chloroform, but disintegrate readily in cold water, forming a colloidal solution due to their thermal reversible gelation property. The FDA clinical trials for the safety of HPMC material using rats have exhibited no adverse reaction to this material. It is therefore considered safe for human consumption. Also, the capsules’ in-vitro studies have displayed better performance in terms of dissolution/disintegration and decreased time of development compared to gelatin capsules.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Capsules Market

The global Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Capsules market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Capsules Scope and Segment

Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Capsules market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Capsules market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Capsugel Belgium NV

ACG-Associated Capsules

Catalent, Inc

Qualicaps Co., Ltd.

Suheung Capsule Co., Ltd.

SUNIL HEALTHCARE LIMITED

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

ACG World

Encap

Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Capsules Breakdown Data by Type

Pectin

Carrageenan

Glycerin

Gellan gum

Others

Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Capsules Breakdown Data by Application

Pharmaceuticals

Food

Neutraceuticals

Dentistry

Cosmetics

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Capsules market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Capsules market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Capsules Market Share Analysis

