Global Semiconductor Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Semiconductor Grade Isopropyl Alcohol market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026.

Isopropyl alcohol (IUPAC name propan-2-ol; commonly called isopropanol) is a compound with the chemical formula C3H8O. It is a colorless, flammable chemical compound with a strong odor. As an isopropyl group linked to a hydroxyl group, it is the simplest example of a secondary alcohol, where the alcohol carbon atom is attached to two other carbon atoms. It is a structural isomer of 1-propanol and ethyl methyl ether.

Currently, 70% Semiconductor Grade Isopropyl Alcohol produced is applied in the semiconductor industry. Above 85% of products stand at 99.99% Purity. In 2019, the global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) market is led by USA. China is the second-largest region-wise market. Today, as COVID-19 is rapidly raging in the United States and Europe, our predictions for many industries in 2020 are pessimistic. LPI believes that many industries will suffer huge losses, and layoffs and cost reductions are also essential options.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Semiconductor Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Market

The global Semiconductor Grade Isopropyl Alcohol market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global Semiconductor Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Scope and Segment

Semiconductor Grade Isopropyl Alcohol market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Semiconductor Grade Isopropyl Alcohol market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ExxonMobil Chemical

LG Chem

KMG Electronic Chemicals

Fujifilm

Tokuyama

Mitsui Chemicals

…

Semiconductor Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Breakdown Data by Type

99.99% Purity

Below 99.99% Purity

Semiconductor Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Breakdown Data by Application

Semiconductor

PCBs

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Semiconductor Grade Isopropyl Alcohol market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Semiconductor Grade Isopropyl Alcohol market report are North America, Europe, South Korea, Japan and China. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Semiconductor Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Market Share Analysis

