Global Electronic Grade Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Acetate Market Insights and Forecast to 2026
In this report, the Global Electronic Grade Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Acetate market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Electronic Grade Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Acetate market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Electronic grade propylene glycol methyl ether acetate has dissolving power very widely, and its dissolution characteristics more approaches chlorinated solvents with respect to glycol ether or ester class.In being applied to the photosensitive resin of semiconductor machining, electronic grade propylene glycol methyl ether acetate can be used to replace EEA, is mainly used in the processing of anode sensitive materials.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electronic Grade Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Acetate Market
The global Electronic Grade Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Acetate market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.
Global Electronic Grade Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Acetate Scope and Segment
Electronic Grade Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Acetate market is segmented by Type, and by Application.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Chang Chun Group
Dow
Eastman Chemical
LyondellBasell
Shiny Chemical Industrial Co
GREENDA Chemical
Jiangsu Dynamic Chemical Co
Yida Chemical
Electronic Grade Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Acetate Breakdown Data by Type
Purity,≥99.9%
Purity,≥99.8%
Others
Electronic Grade Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Acetate Breakdown Data by Application
Semiconductor
LCD
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Electronic Grade Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Acetate market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Electronic Grade Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Acetate market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Electronic Grade Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Acetate Market Share Analysis
