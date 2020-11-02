Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Powered Agriculture Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Powered Agriculture Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Powered Agriculture Equipment is machinery used in farming or other agriculture. There are many types of such equipment, from hand tools and power tools to tractors and the countless kinds of farm implements that they tow or operate. Diverse arrays of equipment are used in both organic and nonorganic farming. Especially since the advent of mechanised agriculture, agricultural machinery is an indispensable part of how the world is fed.

The basic technology of agricultural machines has changed little in the last century. Though modern harvesters and planters may do a better job or be slightly tweaked from their predecessors, the US$250,000 combine of today still cuts, threshes, and separates grain in the same way it has always been done. However, technology is changing the way that humans operate the machines, as computer monitoring systems, GPS locators, and self-steer programs allow the most advanced tractors and implements to be more precise and less wasteful in the use of fuel, seed, or fertilizer.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Market

The global Powered Agriculture Equipment market size is projected to reach US$ 8882.7 million by 2026, from US$ 8473.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.5%% during 2021-2026.

Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Scope and Segment

Powered Agriculture Equipment market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Powered Agriculture Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Agco Corporation

CNH Industrial

Deere & Company

Kubota Corporation

Claas Group

Alamo Group

Escorts Group

Mahindra & Mahindra

Same Deutz-Fahr Group

Iseki & Company

Powered Agriculture Equipment Breakdown Data by Type

Tractors

Combine/Combine Harvester

Sprayer

Seed Drill

Soil Preparation & Cultivation Equipment

Powered Agriculture Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

Farming

Animal Husbandry

Forestry Industry

Fishery Industry

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Powered Agriculture Equipment market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Powered Agriculture Equipment market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Powered Agriculture Equipment Market Share Analysis

