Global Military Laser Rangefinder Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

A laser rangefinder is a rangefinder that uses a laser beam to determine the distance to an object. The most common form of laser rangefinder operates on the time of flight principle by sending a laser pulse in a narrow beam towards the object and measuring the time taken by the pulse to be reflected off the target and returned to the sender. Due to the high speed of light, this technique is not appropriate for high precision sub-millimeter measurements, where triangulation and other techniques are often used.

Rangefinders provide an exact distance to targets located beyond the distance of point-blank shooting to snipers and artillery. They can also be used for military reconciliation and engineering. Handheld military rangefinders operate at ranges of 2 km up to 25 km and are combined with binoculars or monoculars. When the rangefinder is equipped with a digital magnetic compass (DMC) and inclinometer it is capable of providing magnetic azimuth, inclination, and height (length) of targets.

The global Military Laser Rangefinder market size is projected to reach US$ 463.7 million by 2026, from US$ 445.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.8%% during 2021-2026.

Military Laser Rangefinder market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Military Laser Rangefinder market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Elbit Systems

Leonardo

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Saab

Thales Group

Safran Electronics & Defense

L3 Advanced Laser Systems Technology

FLIR Systems

Jenoptik

Military Laser Rangefinder Breakdown Data by Type

Man-Portable

Vehicle-Mounted

Military Laser Rangefinder Breakdown Data by Application

Weapon Guidance

Detection

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Military Laser Rangefinder market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Military Laser Rangefinder market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

