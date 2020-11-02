Global Biogas Upgrading Equipment Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Biogas Upgrading Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Biogas Upgrading Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Biogas is a green energy source that is produced by anaerobic digestion of organic wastes. This breakdown of organic material produces biogas, which is composed of methane, carbon dioxide, and a few other elements.

The increasing demand for Biogas drives the global biogas upgrading equipment market. One of main factors contributing to the growth of market is rapid industrialization. With the development of industrialization, a large amount of fossil fuels is used in plants to generate electricity, the exhaust cause damage to people health and pose a threat urban life. Therefore， the demand for upgrading equipment can help not only improve productivity but also reduce the dependency on fossil fuels. The increase in adoption of natural gas vehicles is also expected to propel the biogas upgrading equipment market during the forecast period. The governments in countries like the US, the UK, Sweden, Italy and China are promoting the use of renewable natural gas. EMEA dominated the biogas upgrading equipment market. Most countries in the region have renewable energy targets, which are backed by government support through feed-in tariffs. The region has the highest number of biogas upgrading plants.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Biogas Upgrading Equipment Market

The global Biogas Upgrading Equipment market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.

Global Biogas Upgrading Equipment Scope and Segment

Biogas Upgrading Equipment market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Biogas Upgrading Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Clean Energy Fuels

Greenlane Biogas

Pentair Haffmans

Xebec

Airproducts

…

Biogas Upgrading Equipment Breakdown Data by Type

Water Scrubber

Chemical Scrubber

PSA

Membrane

Biogas Upgrading Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

Municipal and Domestic Sewage

Industrial Wastewater

Landfill Gas

Agricultural Wastes

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Biogas Upgrading Equipment market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Biogas Upgrading Equipment market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Biogas Upgrading Equipment Market Share Analysis

