Global On-line Total Organic Carbon (TOC) Analyzer Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

Global On-line Total Organic Carbon (TOC) Analyzer market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026.

Total organic carbon (TOC) is the amount of carbon found in an organic compound and is often used as a non-specific indicator of water quality or cleanliness of pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment. TOC may also refer to the amount of organic carbon in soil, or in a geological formation, particularly the source rock for a petroleum play; 2% is a rough minimum. For marine surface sediments, average TOC content is 0.5% in the deep ocean, and 2% along the eastern margins.

Virtually all TOC analyzers measure the CO2 formed when organic carbon is oxidized and/or when inorganic carbon is acidified. Oxidation is performed either through Pt-catalyzed combustion, by heated persulfate, or with a UV/persulfate reactor. Once the CO2 is formed, it is measured by a detector: either a conductivity cell (if the CO2 is aqueous) or a non-dispersive infrared cell (after purging the aqueous CO2 into the gaseous phase). Conductivity detection is only desirable in the lower TOC ranges in deionized waters, whereas NDIR detection excels in all TOC ranges.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global On-line Total Organic Carbon (TOC) Analyzer Market

The global On-line Total Organic Carbon (TOC) Analyzer market size is projected to reach US$ 739.1 million by 2026, from US$ 715 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.1%% during 2021-2026.

Global On-line Total Organic Carbon (TOC) Analyzer Scope and Segment

On-line Total Organic Carbon (TOC) Analyzer market is segmented by Type, and by Application.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Xylem

SUEZ

Hach Company

Shimadzu Corporation

Mettler-Toledo International

Metrohm

Elementar Analysensysteme

LAR Process Analyzers

Zhejiang Tailin BioEngineering

Comet Analytics

Analytik Jena

On-line Total Organic Carbon (TOC) Analyzer Breakdown Data by Type

Ultraviolet oxidation

UV persulfate oxidation

High-temperature combustion

On-line Total Organic Carbon (TOC) Analyzer Breakdown Data by Application

River Water

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Semiconductor

Rain Water

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The On-line Total Organic Carbon (TOC) Analyzer market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the On-line Total Organic Carbon (TOC) Analyzer market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and On-line Total Organic Carbon (TOC) Analyzer Market Share Analysis

