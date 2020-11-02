Global Non Lethal Weapons Market Insights and Forecast to 2026
In this report, the Global Non Lethal Weapons market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Non Lethal Weapons market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Non-lethal weapons, also called less-lethal weapons, less-than-lethal weapons, non-deadly weapons, compliance weapons, or pain-inducing weapons are weapons intended to be less likely to kill a living target than conventional weaponssuch as knives and firearms. It is often understood that unintended or incidental casualties are risked wherever force is applied, but non-lethal weapons try to minimise the risk as much as possible. Non-lethal weapons are used in policing and combat situations to limit the escalation of conflict where employment of lethal force is prohibited or undesirable, where rules of engagement require minimum casualties, or where policy restricts the use of conventional force.
Non-lethal weapons may be used by conventional military in a range of missions across the force continuum. They may also be used by military police, by United Nations forces, and by occupation forces for peacekeeping and stability operations. Non-lethal weapons may also be used to channelize a battlefield, control the movement of civilian populations, or to limit civilian access to restricted areas. When used by police forces domestically, similar weapons, tactics, techniques and procedures are often called “less lethal” or “less than lethal” and are employed in riot control, prisoner control, crowd control, refugee control, and self-defense.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Non Lethal Weapons Market
The global Non Lethal Weapons market size is projected to reach US$ 6942.7 million by 2026, from US$ 6610.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.6%% during 2021-2026.
Global Non Lethal Weapons Scope and Segment
Non Lethal Weapons market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Non Lethal Weapons market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Taser International
Lrad Corporation
Combined Systems
The Safariland Group
Amtec Less Lethal Systems
Nonlethal Technologies
BAE Systems
Herstal
Armament Systems & Procedures
Raytheon Company
Lamperd Less Lethal
Mission Less Lethal Technologies
Condor Non-Lethal Technologies
Pepperball Technologies
Non Lethal Weapons Breakdown Data by Type
Electromagnetic
Mechanical and Kinetic
Chemical
Others
Non Lethal Weapons Breakdown Data by Application
Law Enforcement
Military
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Non Lethal Weapons market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Non Lethal Weapons market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Non Lethal Weapons Market Share Analysis
