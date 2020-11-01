Global Gardening Equipment Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Gardening Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Gardening Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Gardening equipment is any one of many equipments made for gardens and gardening and overlaps with the range of equipments made for agriculture and horticulture. Garden equipments can also be hand equipments and power equipments.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Gardening Equipment Market

The global Gardening Equipment market size is projected to reach US$ 278320 million by 2026, from US$ 266610 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.1%% during 2021-2026.

Global Gardening Equipment Scope and Segment

Gardening Equipment market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Gardening Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Stanley Black & Decker

Blount International

Robert Bosch

Deers

The Toro

ECHO INCORPORATED

Husqvarna AB

MTD Products Incorporated

Kohler

Briggs & Stratton

Snow Joe

Kubota

Gardening Equipment Breakdown Data by Type

Hand Tools

Lawnmowers

Trimmers & Edgers

Water Management Equipment

Others

Gardening Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

Residential

Commercial

Government

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Gardening Equipment market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Gardening Equipment market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Gardening Equipment Market Share Analysis

