Corrugated Boxes Market Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Outlook And Forecast To 2025

Global Corrugated Boxes Market Segments, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis, Future Scope by Type (Rigid Boxes, Self-Erecting Boxes, Telescope Boxes, Slotted Boxes and Others), By Wall Construction (Single-Wall, Double-Wall, Triple-Wall), By Application (Food & Beverages, Consumer Goods, Personal Care, Healthcare, E-Commerce, Others) And Region – Forecast To 2025

Market Scenario Of Corrugated Boxes

The augmented purchase of consumer electronics and other large items necessitate the use of corrugated boxes greatly. Reports that explore the packaging and transport industry have been presented by Market Research Future, which produces reports on industry verticals that appraise the market expansion and prospects. Earnings valued at USD 87.78 billion are expected to be created with a 4.15 % CAGR by 2025.

The intensive operation scale of e-commerce facilities is promoting the use of corrugated boxes as one of the means to package and transport goods. The increased use of FMCG products is another factor boosting the demand for Corrugated Boxes Market around the world. Moreover, the biodegradable nature of corrugated boxes is expected to increase their demand as manufacturers increasingly incorporate eco-friendly practices.

Key Players

The Important contenders operating in the Corrugated Boxes Market are

Smurfit Kappa Group

International Paper

Mondi Group

Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd

Archis Packaging (India) Pvt. Ltd

DS Smith

Nefab Group

WestRock

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Europac Group

Packaging Corporation of America

Industry Updates

Sep 2019 Amazon, the e-commerce company has unveiled its long-term sustainable packaging initiatives as per which the company plans to remove single-use plastic packing by June 2020. Also, the online retailer will tap recycled paper cushions to substitute plastic dunnage through all its FCs in India by the conclusion of the year. Moreover, its packaging material in the mode of corrugated boxes and paper cushions are manufactured by means of recycled content as high as 100% and are also completely recyclable.

Segmental Analysis

The evaluation of the segments in the Corrugated Boxes Market has been carried out on the basis of wall construction, type, region, and application. Based on type, the Corrugated Boxes Market has been segmented into slotted boxes, self-erecting boxes, telescope boxes, rigid boxes, and others. Based on the wall construction, the Corrugated Boxes Market has been segmented into double-wall, single-wall, and triple-wall. The application basis of segmenting the Corrugated Boxes Market has been segmented into personal care, electronic goods, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and others. On the basis of region, the corrugated box market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and others.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional evaluation of the Corrugated Boxes Market covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and others. The Asia Pacific region accounted for the chief market portion of around 52%, which is also anticipated to observe the swiftest growth rate throughout the forecast period. This can be credited to the thriving pharmaceutical and food & beverage industry in developing economies such as Malaysia, India, Indonesia, and China, which is anticipated to back the demand for corrugated boxes in the region. Additionally, solid growth in the e-commerce industry in the Asia Pacific region offers a prospective opportunity for the Corrugated Boxes Market to prosper during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

The profit generation streams in the market are optimized to yield maximum benefits in the coming years. The alternatives present for growth in the market are lucrative to long term growth of the market. The opportunity costs in the market are not elevated and are beneficial to progress in the market. The benefits to the economy from the development of the market are high. The current economic climate is promoting stable development in the market by favorable availability of resources. The market has accomplished a superior stride in the past couple of years, which is underscored by the events with regards to valuation. The increase in sponsors in the market plays an essential role in the progress of the market. The reduction in the barriers to trade is anticipated to embody cutting-edge areas for expansion in the approaching years. The market is well-armed to find the way throughout the unstable tides, unforeseen turmoil, and unexplored waters in the international economy. The augmentation of the resources important to endure competition has enhanced broadly directed to a top development rate of the corrugated box industry us market.

Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Definition

2.2.2 Research Objective

2.2.3 Assumptions

2.2.4 Limitations

2.3 Research Process

2.3.1 Primary Research

2.3.2 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

3.1.4 Segment Rivalry

3.1.5 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

Continues….

List Of Figures

FIGURE 1 Research Process Of MRFR

FIGURE 2 Top-Down And Bottom-Up Approach

FIGURE 3 Market Dynamics

FIGURE 4 Impact Analysis: Market Drivers

FIGURE 5 Impact Analysis: Market Restraints

FIGURE 6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Continues….

