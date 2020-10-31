Global Multivariable Vortex Flowmeters Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Multivariable Vortex Flowmeters market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Multivariable Vortex Flowmeters market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Multivariable vortex flowmeters can measure flow rates of various fluids including liquid, gas and steam, over a wide range of temperatures from -200 to +400 °c.

Multivariable functionality is achieved by three built-in sensing elements, a vortex shedding flow velocity sensor, a pressure sensor and a temperature sensor.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Azbil

Emerson Electric

GE

Yokogawa Electric

Endress+Hauser

Multivariable Vortex Flowmeters Breakdown Data by Type

Inline Type

Insertion Type

Multivariable Vortex Flowmeters Breakdown Data by Application

Water and Wastewater

Oil and Gas

Chemicals

Power Generation

Pulp and Paper

Food and Beverages

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Multivariable Vortex Flowmeters market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Multivariable Vortex Flowmeters market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Multivariable Vortex Flowmeters Market Share Analysis

