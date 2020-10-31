Global Rotating Screw Jacks Market Insights and Forecast to 2026
In this report, the Global Rotating Screw Jacks market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Rotating Screw Jacks market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A rotating screw jack has a lift shaft that moves a nut as it turns. The lift shaft is fixed to the worm gear.
Rotating screw jacks market is expected to grow at a steady rate over the forecast period owing to its wide applications especially in mechanical engineering and transportation.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Rotating Screw Jacks Market
The global Rotating Screw Jacks market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.
Global Rotating Screw Jacks Scope and Segment
Rotating Screw Jacks market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rotating Screw Jacks market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
MecVel
Nozag
WMH
Boneng Transmission
Gears and Gear Drives
Davall Gears
Nook Industries
Thomson Industries
Rotating Screw Jacks Breakdown Data by Type
Less Than 10 Ton
10 Ton-20 Ton
21 Ton-30 Ton
More Than 30 Ton
Rotating Screw Jacks Breakdown Data by Application
Mechanical Engineering
Automotive
Energy
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Rotating Screw Jacks market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Rotating Screw Jacks market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Rotating Screw Jacks Market Share Analysis
