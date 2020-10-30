Smartphone Operating System Market: Global Analysis with Focus on Development Strategy, Opportunity Assessment

Market Synopsis

The data experts at Market Research Future Reports (MRFR) have analyzed the global smartphone operating system market is predicted to display a CAGR of 20% during the assessment period from 2017 to 2023. The requirement of mobile applications is on a constant upward trajectory, which is estimated to be the most substantial factor influencing the global smartphone operating system market 2020. Besides, e-commerce and online shopping have gained enormous momentum from the past few years. In addition, the growing information and awareness with respect to the several applications being provided by smartphones like GPS maps, fitness app, and gaming are likely to participate exponentially in market growth. Another crucial factor leading to market growth is the rising adoption of the smartphone is one of the most important factors resulting in the market to expand phenomenally during the assessment period. Also, the growing trend of digitalization is another pivotal factor resulting in the expansion of the market. Furthermore, the introduction of operating systems from Google and Apple, there has been a phenomenal growth in the sales of smartphones.

However, the spread of coronavirus is likely to change the market graph of the global smartphone operating system market. The data experts at MRFR are evaluating the market. We will provide COVID-19 impact analysis with the report.

Market Segmentation

The worldwide smartphone operating system market can be segregated into the operating system, type, and geography.

Based on the operating system, the worldwide smartphone operating system market can be distinguished into iOS, android, blackberry, Symbian and others.

Based on type, the worldwide smartphone operating system market can be divided into open source and closed source.

Based on geography, the worldwide smartphone operating system market can be distinguished into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (ROW).

Regional Analysis

The evaluation of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World (ROW) has been carried out. The worldwide market is estimated to expand significantly during the review period. As per the study, the global market is predicted to be dominated by North America. North America is predicted to procure the maximum market share of the market. The region is predicted to excel and dominate the market due to the adoption of technological advancement. Besides, North America comprises of the most renowned players of the world, which provides a superior position to the market. In North America, the U.S. and Canada are predicted to dominate the North Americans region because of efficiency in technology. Also, smartphones are gaining popularity in the region. Furthermore, the region consists of developed infrastructure, which is another pivotal factor leading to market growth. In addition, the increasing usage of the digital form of payments is another important element leading to market growth in the region. On the other side, Europe is predicted to enlarge at the fastest pace during the review period. The region is expanding due to the adoption of technology. The APAC region attains the third position. The existence of emerging nations such as China and India are likely to be an important factor leading to the regional market growth during the assessment period.

However, market dynamics are estimated to change slightly due to the spread of coronavirus.

Key Players

The renowned organizations of the smartphone operating system market are Apple, Inc. (U.S.), Google, Inc. (U.S.), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Linux Foundation (U.S.) , Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Hewlett Packard (U.S.), Blackberry Limited (U.S.), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Jolla O.Y. (Finland), Qualcomm (U.S.), and a few others.

